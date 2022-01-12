On Dec. 31, Discover Hood River and Neal Creek Forest Products announced the winners of the 2021 Woodstack Contest, a small contest held in Hood River.
In first place was MacRae Wylde, who was awarded $100 and cord of wood from Neal Creek Forest Products; Brad Knowland took second and won $50. Solstice Pizza, located on the Hood River Waterfront, took third place and the $25 prize.
The contest is sponsored and judged by Discover Hood River and Neal Creek Forest Products. Winners were selected based on creativity, size, difficulty and overall appearance.
