Woodstack contest from Macrae Wylde.jpg

MacRae Wylde took first in this year’s Woodstack Contest.

 Contributed photo

On Dec. 31, Discover Hood River and Neal Creek Forest Products announced the winners of the 2021 Woodstack Contest, a small contest held in Hood River.

In first place was MacRae Wylde, who was awarded $100 and cord of wood from Neal Creek Forest Products; Brad Knowland took second and won $50. Solstice Pizza, located on the Hood River Waterfront, took third place and the $25 prize.

The contest is sponsored and judged by Discover Hood River and Neal Creek Forest Products. Winners were selected based on creativity, size, difficulty and overall appearance.

Woodstack contest from Brad Knowland.jpg

Brad Knowland took second in this year’s Woodstack Contest.
Woodstack contest from Solstice Pizza.jpg

Solstice Pizza took third in this year’s Woodstack Contest.