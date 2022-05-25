1922 — 100 years ago
Memorial Day exercises in Hood River on Tuesday next will be in charge of the Hood River Post, American Legion, the following committee having been appointed to carry out details connected with the program: Harold Hershner, chairman, Dr. H.D.W. Pineo, Capt. Geo. R. Wilbur, Capt. Ed Van Horn and Banks Mortimer. A parade will be held and the line of march will form on Cascade Avenue, facing east. — Hood River News
New terraza flooring in the auditorium, in places where the flooring has been found to be defective, was one of the stipulations imposed by the city council last night upon Contractor Robert Paysee, before the city will officially accept the building ... the flooring, which is a mixture of concrete, granite chippings and other materials, was put down during the extremely cold weather of last winter, and as a result was frosted, Councilman A. W. Manchester explained this morning. As a result of this frosting, the flooring has a tendency to disintegrate, Manchester said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Gasoline rationing will start in Oregon and in Hood River County on Monday, June 1 and for the rationing period, owners of private cars will be able to purchase gasoline only in accordance with the allotment to which they are entitled under the plan. Gasoline rationing cards will be issued Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29 to all who make applications and who can present a registration card showing an effective car license as of this date. — Hood River News
Another link in The Dalles defense chain was forged here yesterday with the organization of a city rescue squad by Fire Chief Charles Roth Jr. Having as its primary duties the performance of rescues in any buildings struck by bombs during air raids, the rescue squad will be headed by Loyal Kirk and will consist of specialists in various lines of business, including electricians, plumbers, structural steel workers, scaffolders, carpenters, house wreckers, earth movers and four handymen. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Hood River County will become one of three counties in Oregon to hold a Forest Work Program for boys this summer, county commissioners announced this week. The program will be open to boys in the county who have not completed high school, ages 15-18, and will begin June 11. The pilot program was held last year in Lane County. This year, Hood River and Marion counties are joining the venture. — Hood River News
Orchardists contend that fluoride emissions from the aluminum plant have had a severe adverse effect on the local fruit industry, cutting production and causing other difficulties. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Do the people of Hood River want the old Hood River Bridge preserved as a historic feature and to serve fishermen, bicyclists and pedestrians? If so, would the county be wiling to assume financial responsibility for maintenance and liability for the structure? Whether or not local residents and governing bodies decide that preservation of the bridge is a worthy goal, preservationists groups representing a far larger area are expressing concern about the planned demolition. As a new $2.5 million span across the Hood River nears completion, the days for the old bridge are numbered unless intervention occurs. — Hood River News
City employees are being asked to take a freeze on their wages at 1981-82 levels before the city budget committee makes a final decision on whether to try again to get a special tax levy passed by voters ... the new levy request would contain a specific list of what positions would be cut if the levy request is rejected again. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
It’s finally time for May Fest in Bingen and White Salmon. That means activities from the opening night Gong Shows to the traditional Maypole dance as well as many visitors in the two towns. This year festival organizers have gone all out in promoting the Rhineland celebration. The celebration was given a plug by KIRO’s “Little Places: here recently to do a feature on May Fest and the glockenspiel bells which gave the festival its start in 1977 as the Festival of the Bells. —White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
With a strong voice the Confederate Tribes of Warm Springs gave a resounding “yes” this week for siting a casino somewhere in the Columbia River Gorge. On Tuesday, the referendum passed by a 76 percent margin, a 3-1 show of support for the economic opportunities afforded by building a gambling center near the Portland-metro area. However, the tribe faces stiff oppositions from Friends of the Columbia Gorge and No-Casino if it tries to construct the facility on 40 acres of trust land just east of Hood River. — Hood River News
The day after the city council approved a room tax hike, hoteliers filed a petition to put the matter to voters. The Dalles City Council made its final approval May 13 of an ordinance increasing the hotel/motel room tax from 6 percent to 8 percent. — The Dalles Chronicle
In an attempt to learn more about public perceptions of Columbia High School, school officials have initiated an annual “school summit” meeting. The goal is to garner suggestions for helpful changes. The meeting brought a cross-section of 10 members of the community to meet with representatives of the school. Included in the group were parents, representatives from the business community, the library, the newspaper, a local pastor, the police chief, and the mayor. As part of the meeting, the group listened to several presentations on healthy choices and the school’s curriculum. —White Salmon Enterprise
