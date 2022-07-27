1922 — 100 years ago
Reverend William A. Sunday, familiarly and affectionately known as “Billy,” will be the preacher at Riverside Church next Sunday morning at 11 o’clock. Mr. Sunday has just returned to his Odell home after a very strenuous and very successful winter in evangelistic effort. Evangelists come and evangelists go, but Billy Sunday’s grip upon the people in no way weakens. — Hood River News
Mayor P. J. Stadelman and Circuit Judge Fred W. Wilson extended the warmest greetings of the community to the fourth annual convention of the Oregon department of the American Legion as it opened today, in a way to leave no doubt as to the sincerity of their expressions. Mayor Stadelman told the convention that the city jail had lost all of its locks, and Judge Wilson contributed with the remark that his court would function this week only as a court of egress, and not one of ingress. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
The Hood River Chamber of Commerce reports that, a few days ago, a valley resident called to ask for information about a vacuum cleaner salesman and the company he represented. Manager Steele found that a salesman had sold the resident a vacuum cleaner for $67, guaranteeing it as a new machine and promising service when it was required. “The company was then found to be fictitious and the only record of the salesman was in the police records,” said Steele. — Hood River News
An airplane crashed into the power line across the end of the old airport’s runway last night bout 6 o’clock, tearing out the lines and damaging the front of the plane, according to reports made this morning by John Inman, manager of the Inman flying school at the old airport. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
One of the best Hood River County cherry harvests in years drew to a close this week, almost simultaneously with the arrival of a potentially damaging heat wave. For the few cherries that weren’t harvested when the warm temperatures arrived, a drop in quality resulted. But at least three-quarters, perhaps more, of the crop was finished by the time the 90-degree temperatures replaced the cooler weather. Monday’s high temperature reported at the Experiment Station was 94. — Hood River News
A small group gathered in the veteran’s plot of the IOOF cemetery here Saturday afternoon to pay tribute to Union soldiers of the Civil War and dedicated a plaque on the GAR monument. The plaque, affixed to the east side of the monument, is in memory of Alexander Rogers, who fought under Gen. Ulysses S. Grant. Rogers gave part of an old donation land claim in 1884 as a resting place for Civil War veterans and their families. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Three thousand pounds of metal framework flew down the Columbia Gorge on Saturday in a project to preserve the last of the airway beacons that once helped flyers find their way through some treacherous country. It was a project developed by John Hounsell, partner in Nichols Boatworks, the history minded Hood River native who also brought a stern wheel to the county’s museum. Several members of his crew pitched in to help make the move on Saturday morning. Hounsell has had his eye on the 51-foot beacon for some time, but it took a lot of planning to make the move a reality. — Hood River News
HOOD RIVER, Ore. (UPI) — City officials have declared a water emergency after several days of hot, dry weather and heavy water usage caused the water level to drop in the main reservoir. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
There were 87 marchers in the group that went west on Second Street in The Dalles, including 17 peace marchers from the World Peace March going from Salt Lake City to Bangor, Wash. Some local citizens and about 30 people from the Society of Friends (Quakers) church meeting. Marchers came from Sri Lanka, Japan and Germany. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Bingen Mayor Buckley Smith officially resigned from office July 6 after serving in the position for approximately six months. Smith said his decision to resign was based on several factors but the main reason was his recent move to White Salmon. As he has moved, he can no longer serve as mayor of Bingen, Smith said. Smith was elected to the seat during the 1981 November election. Smith was unopposed, and succeeded Marlin “Ole” Olsen who had served as mayor for 19 years. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Three become one in an almost scriptural development for Horizon Christian School. The school has purchased the first five acres it needs to build a campus on the Heights, enabling them to consolidate all students and programs on one site instead of the three current locations. The 125 student school currently teaches grades K-4 at Valley Christian Church, grades 5-122 at First Baptist Church, and fine arts at Church of the Nazarene. — Hood River News
Fire threatens homes west of town — Two hundred seventy homes received official notification for voluntary evacuation last night as fire fighters worked to keep flames of the Sheldon Ridge fire away from home. A 7 p.m. community meeting at the Civic Auditorium tonight will update local residents on the status of the fire and evacuation. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Good news! The Trout Lake Fair was rescued from the throes of death. Volunteers with energy and good ideas turned out for the organizing meeting last week. — White Salmon Enterprise
