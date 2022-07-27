The Dalles Barge Miller House.jpg

A barge holding the “Miller House” passes through The Dalles Dam Locks at 3:30 a.m. July 28, 1973. The picture, taken by a photographer (unknown) working for The Dalles Daily Chronicle, was also published in the same days’ issue of the Oregonian, according to notes on the negative envelope. Scanned from a 35mm black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle.

1922 — 100 years ago

Reverend William A. Sunday, familiarly and affectionately known as “Billy,” will be the preacher at Riverside Church next Sunday morning at 11 o’clock. Mr. Sunday has just returned to his Odell home after a very strenuous and very successful winter in evangelistic effort. Evangelists come and evangelists go, but Billy Sunday’s grip upon the people in no way weakens. — Hood River News

HR history 1982.jpg

BIG LIFT — Taking to the air briefly on Saturday, a Gorge airway beacon is lifted from its floorings by a huge commercial helicopter. A crew hiked in from I-84 near the freeway slide area to prepare for removal to the Hood River County Museum grounds. It was billed as the last remaining beacon of a set which once gave directions to pilots flying mail routes up the Columbia to Spokane. (See related story, below.) — July 28, 1982, Hood River News
The Dalles History 2001

Kathy Maxwell rode up Thursday morning to assess the Sheldon Ridge fire on the bluffs above her home near Browns Creek. “It was nothing but a little smoke.” Upon returning to her home Thursday night, the fire was coming down the ridge. “The whole ridge was on fire,” she said, and it came within five feet of her barn. She was photographed Tuesday as she prepared to ride out and assess the damage at her home, with a scarf ready to shield her nose and mouth from the smoke and ash. — The Dalles Chronicle, 2001, Mark B. Gibson photo