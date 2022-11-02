Plant, seed & bulb swap
Contributed photo

Stevenson Grange 121’s next Community Resiliency Program will be a Plant & Seed & Bulb Swap on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to come and exchange and/or pick up available plants, seeds, and bulbs. Most of the plants and seeds are locally grown and harvested and are proven producers. The swap event is held in order to boost and inspire local producers and local production and encourage regional sustainability.

Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer plant and gardening questions.