Stevenson Grange 121’s next Community Resiliency Program will be a Plant & Seed & Bulb Swap on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to come and exchange and/or pick up available plants, seeds, and bulbs. Most of the plants and seeds are locally grown and harvested and are proven producers. The swap event is held in order to boost and inspire local producers and local production and encourage regional sustainability.
Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer plant and gardening questions.
Plus, all local producers are encouraged to bring contact information for the information table to advertise local garden and farm products and to form a local producer network.
Patrons can bring their seeds and plants to the library before 10 a.m. but all leftovers must be picked up at 2 p.m., unless other arrangements are made with the Grange. This event will be held outdoors near the Courthouse Annex.
This program is co-sponsored by Stevenson Grange 121, the Stevenson Community Library, Central Gorge Master Gardeners, and the Stevenson Farmers Market.
All Community Resiliency Programs are free and open to the public. For program information, call Mary Repar at 360-726-7052 or e-mail repar@saw.net. Call the Stevenson Library at 509-427-5471 for directions or information.
