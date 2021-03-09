Photo courtesy Maryhill Museum
Maryhill Museum of Art will again be open to the public beginning March 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Timed-entry tickets will be required to limit the number of visitors in the museum at any one time. Masks are required. For tickets, procedures, policies and COVID-19 protocols, visit www.maryhillmuseum.org.