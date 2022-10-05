Let’s start with something fun: Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary will hold its third annual Pumpkin Patch event Oct. 29-30 at 37 Monagan Howard Road in Lyle, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations for time slots are required; call Donette at 509-945-8362 or Ann at 541-571-3485.
There are a number of activities planned, including a free pumpkin from the patch per child, a pumpkin decorating station, pallet maze, petting zoo, duck feeding, tractor rides and free cocoa and cider — among others. There will also be gifts for children who pick up garbage in the pasture.
(Halloween events are beginning to come into our Columbia Gorge News office, as are Veterans Day events — if you have one to add to the calendar, be sure to send it to news@gorgenews.com.)
The Dallesport Community Council is hosting a candidate night on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Dallesport Community Center. “All the local and legislative candidates that will be on our county General Election Ballot in November have been invited,” said a press release. “This will be your opportunity to hear from Democrat, Independent and Republican candidates as to why we should vote for them. The public attending will be able to submit polite questions to individual or multiple candidates.”
Upcoming fall sports schedule:
High school volleyball vs. Klickwood on Oct. 6, Bickleton on Oct. 8 and Horizon on Oct. 11, the last match of the season. All matches start at 5 p.m.
High school football vs. Pilot Rock Oct. 14 and Dufur Oct. 21 (the last home game of the season); kickoff is 7 p.m.
Middle school volleyball vs. Bickleton Oct. 5 and Centerville Oct. 12, the last match of the season; start time is 5 p.m.
Middle school football vs. Ione/Arlington Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.
The ASB decided on the prices to attend football games this year: 55 and over are free, under 55 are $5 and students 10 and older are $1.
At the most recent meeting of the Dallesport-Murdock Community Council (DMCC) Sept. 8, Lyle School District Superintendent Ann Varkados attended via Zoom and shared that, while attendance is down with 194 students, as many as 30 who had checked out of school have returned. She also reported that, partly due to the pandemic, some students are struggling with social and emotional needs, as well as needing to brush up on basic skills.
Similar struggles are being reported from other local districts as students return to the classroom after two years of varying degrees of disrupted learning.
Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) began its mobile food bank routes in Klickitat County in September and will be coming to Skamania County in October. For our area, the food bank will come on the first Thursday of the month: From 9-11 a.m. at the Wishram School, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Dallesport Community Center, and from 3-5 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Club. You can read more about the program at wagap.org/newsfeed/mobile-food-bank.
The White Salmon Valley Community Library has events planned each Thursday in October in conjunction with the 2022 KOOBDOOGA program, the next being Oct. 6 from 6:30-8 p.m., either online via Zoom (www.fvrl.org) or in the library gallery. “The Eagle Tree” author Ned Hayes will speak on his writing process, character development and other topics. The Oct. 13 program features retired forester Jon Nakae, who will talk about regional trees and insects related to the book. (Same time, same in person or online options.)
Lots of news coming from the Lyle Lions: In August, club members processed 80 pounds of donated blueberries from local farmers for the monthly pancake breakfasts (held the first Saturday of the month at the at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14 from 7-10 a.m.). The community center hosted the Twin Bridges Museum’s annual spaghetti dinner in September, as well as completed vision screenings at the Lyle School with assistance from The Dalles Lions Club — approximately 40 students from multiple grades.
Lions Club meetings are held in person, but the club was recently gifted an iPad and will soon have hybrid Zoom/in person meetings. The club meets on the first and third Monday of the month at 6 p.m.
This month, they begin planning the annual Christmas Basket project. And don’t forget the Tuesday senior lunches — the program begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon, but doors open at 10 a.m., and all are welcome to come in and read or simply hang out. They’re also in need of more volunteers.
Those who would like to see a column in their community should contact Trisha Walker, trishaw@gorgenews.com, for details (yes, including the Lyle column).
