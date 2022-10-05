Let’s start with something fun: Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary will hold its third annual Pumpkin Patch event Oct. 29-30 at 37 Monagan Howard Road in Lyle, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations for time slots are required; call Donette at 509-945-8362 or Ann at 541-571-3485.

There are a number of activities planned, including a free pumpkin from the patch per child, a pumpkin decorating station, pallet maze, petting zoo, duck feeding, tractor rides and free cocoa and cider — among others. There will also be gifts for children who pick up garbage in the pasture.