Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour on March 13 — be ready for church!
A new Mobile Food Pantry is expected to begin by this summer in Klickitat and Skamania counties. Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) is looking for community input to best serve rural clients needing food stability. WAGAP will retain its permanent food bank locations in Bingen, Goldendale, Klickitat, and Stevenson and change its Lyle Food Pantry into a mobile operation serving a broader range of rural communities.
“The benefits are abundant,” said Bruce Bolme, president of WAGAP. “This will help reach more people in rural locations. It will be less driving for seniors and give them better access. The fewer miles driven by members of our local communities each month, the better for everyone’s safety and it is also good for the environment.”
The Lyle School District is still looking for new school bus drivers. I know there must be some of you that have more patience with children than I do now at my cranky old age, so why don’t you do the kids and yourself a favor and sign up?
Spring Break will be March 21-25, so we must be extra careful of children out and about during what would have been their school hours — give the little ones a little more attention while driving mostly. Their minds are full of fun and frolic and little attention to safety. The life you save may be your own grandchild!
The Barter Barn will have a second go of giving the public a great time shopping or selling their crafts. The doors will be open at 9 a.m. If you have art or crafts or collections and wish to display your handiwork, offer the public a chance to purchase an original, give Brian a call at 509-281-1656 for a table. It was a general consensus that the bridge closure is hampering a lot of shoppers from getting out and about on the weekends. Brian wanted the public to know, “Don’t’ let the bridge closure slow down your fun.”
You know me and my early reminders: Have you cleaned out your attic, basement, garage or barn for all the throw-aways? Maybe you can get them all ready for next month’s Spring Clean UP day on April 9-10. I haven’t heard concrete plans yet but I’m sure it will be held at the same place as usual, the school bus parking lot in beautiful downtown Lyle.
