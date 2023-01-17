Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
Jan. 18, 7 p.m. — Tyson Huckins
Jan. 20, 7 p.m. — Jeff Carrell
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Jan. 19, 5 p.m. — Jazz trio to perform at Phelps Creek tasting room.
Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. — A night of vocal and instrumental jazz featuring Alan Taylor, Chic Preston, Dave Henehan and Mike Grodner.
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Jan. 21, 6 p.m. — Ruby Friedman Orchestra. Free show.
Live Music @ Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. — Tyler John Hartman & Christina Cortez-Bannick
Chamber Music in the Afternoon
975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River
Jan. 22, 1:30 p.m. — Free show by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association performing chamber music at Hood River Valley Christian Church.
Commented