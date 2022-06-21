SALEM — The Oregon Heritage Commission has awarded $75,722 in grants to 12 museums throughout the state.
Included in those awards are the Dufur Historical Society and Living History Museum in Wasco County, to re-roof the Schreiber log cabin, and the Museum at Warm Springs in Jefferson County, to develop and install a multi-faceted, multimedia exhibit that features firsthand accounts and personal stories about the culturally significant places and experiences of Indigenous people from the Columbia River system.
The grants will help fund a variety of projects including collection preservation, visitor education and heritage tourism. Award amounts ranged from $2,148-$8,000, said a press release from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD).
The museum grant program is offered annually by the Oregon Heritage Commission, part of the Oregon Heritage program at OPRD. The grant is funded OPRD lottery dollars.
To learn more about the Oregon Museum Grant or the Oregon Heritage Commission, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.
