Helfrich sends letter urging state disaster declaration for Oregon cherry industry
SALEM — Last week, Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River) sent a letter to Gov. Tina Kotek urging her to issue a State Disaster for Oregon’s cherry industry.
Sweet cherries are one of the state’s top 20 most valuable commodities, but, due to harsh weather conditions and Oregon’s cherry crop overlapping with California cherry harvest, producers are facing severe financial losses, Helfrich’s office said in a press release.
“The market glut created by the late arrival of the California cherry harvest season forced Oregon growers to harvest less than 75% of their crop; many of our smaller growers had to leave 50% or more of cherries unpicked,” wrote Helfrich. “The usual month-long cherry harvest in Wasco and Hood River counties was less than two weeks this year because of the crowded market. Without timely assistance, Oregon cherry growers’ livelihoods are at risk of being lost altogether.”
As vice chair of the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness, Helfrich also highlighted the risk this crisis poses to Oregon’s severe housing shortage.
“Oregon’s top-producing cherry counties — Wasco and Hood River — provide two-thirds of the state’s registered agricultural labor housing,” wrote Helfrich. “This housing is provided for both farm workers and their families. Less cherry harvest work means less housing is available, adding to Oregon’s precarious housing crisis.”
Helfrich noted that declaring a state disaster for Oregon’s cherry industry would provide critical relief and reinforce the state’s commitment to the agricultural community.
“In light of current circumstances and to provide the necessary support to our cherished sweet cherry producers, I earnestly request that you declare a State Disaster for the Oregon cherry industry,” wrote Helfrich. “Such a declaration would enable the affected farmers to access critical resources and relief measures to help them recover from the damage incurred.”
Governor urged to review all commutations granted by former governor
On July 28, the Oregon House Republican Caucus sent a letter to Gov. Tina Kotek urging the immediate review of all commutations granted by former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
The letter came one week after U.S. Reps. Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) and Bentz (OR-02) made a similar request.
House Republican lawmakers stated their appreciation for Kotek’s action in ending the commutation of Jesse Lee Calhoun, who is now a person of interest in the killing of at least four women in the Portland Metro area — but stated it is not enough.
“The unprecedented commutations undertaken by Governor Brown bypassed many of the existing safeguards that are in place for our current parole and probation system,” the lawmakers wrote. “House Republicans encourage you to do the right thing for Oregonians and give these commutations the due diligence they should have received in the first place.”
House Republicans concluded the letter by calling on Kotek to follow through on the promises she made when taking office.
“This is a great opportunity for you to show leadership and the integrity of the office you have often stated you want to bring to your administration,” wrote the lawmakers.
Self-Serve Gas Bill signed into law
Gov. Tina Kotek signed House Bill 2426 A into law on Aug. 4, allowing Oregonians to choose between self-service and service from an attendant at gas stations statewide.
“Polling has consistently shown that more than two-thirds of Oregonians support choice at the pump,” said Representative Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany)press release. “In 2020, 2021, and 2022, the Oregon State Fire Marshall temporarily lifted the self-service ban statewide during public health emergencies.
Boshart Davis has led the fight to create this change in Oregon law for the past few years, said the press release.
“I am thrilled to see this legislation signed into law. Not only do Oregonians want the freedom to choose whether they can pump their own gas, but this also provides critical relief to small businesses struggling with the ongoing labor shortage,” Boshart Davis said. “This legislation provides a common-sense solution by protecting gas attendants’ jobs and Oregonians’ access to fuel. I want to thank House Majority Leader Fahey (D- West Eugene and Veneta), Sen. Daniel Bonham (R- The Dalles), and Sen. Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro) for their bi-partisan commitment to this effort.”
For additional questions and other educational resources, visit ChoiceAtThePump.com.
