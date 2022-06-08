Hood River Valley High School AP Art students, including Keyla Ramirez at left and, at right, Miles Del Angel, Bella Soth, Karina Barrientes, Duyen Nguyen and Scarlet Caudill ready for their weekend show at Tokki Art Supply, 409 Oak St., Hood River, on June 1. Students held a well-attended opening reception June 3, with the show continuing June 4-5. Works include a variety of mediums.
Hood River Valley High AP Art show at Tokki (includes photo gallery)
- By Trisha Walker, Columbia Gorge News
