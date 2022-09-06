The Dufur Classic volleyball tournament resumed for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 12 teams competed in the event Sept. 1-3 at Dufur High School.

The tournament consisted of a playoff type format in which the top-four teams advance through two set pool play matches to meet in the championship round. The South Wasco County High Redsides lived up to their reputation as one of the top Class 1A squads in the state as they took first place. The No. 16 ranked Redsides (2-2), guided by Coach Susie Miles, won 2-0 over the Class 2A Enterprise High Outlaws (5-3) in the championship game.