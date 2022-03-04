Third-ranked Damascus Christian led from start to finish enroute to a 51-27 win in Thursday’s first round of the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball state tournament against Trout Lake.
The No. 10-ranked Mustangs came into the quarterfinal matchup with a high confidence level after winning two straight state playoff road games. But it was the high-flying Eagles (24-2) who had all the momentum at Baker City High School. The Eagles advanced to Friday’s 8:15 p.m. semifinal contest versus the No. 2-ranked North Douglas High Warriors (26-3).
Emily Powers (16 points) led the Eagles to a 14-5 first-quarter lead and a 29-11 advantage at halftime. Senior Wynsome Painter led Trout Lake with six points and nine rebounds.
The Mustangs (13-4), guided by first-year Coach Dennis Anderson, will play in Friday’s 10:45 a.m. consolation bracket game against their Big Sky League counterpart, the No. 8-ranked Echo High Cougars (18-5). Trout Lake played Thursday without junior all-league post Willa McLaughlin, because of COVID-19 health and safety protocol issues.
“They (Eagles) are the best team we’ve faced this year and they’re just a real solid ball club all the way around,” said Anderson. “They’re well coached (by Morgan Colburn) and they have lots of good ball players. Willa wanted to play so badly, and I just felt terrible for her. It’s tough to replace the 13 points and 12 rebounds a game that she averages and her inside presence is tough to replace, as well.
“Damascus is very good, so it would’ve been a tough game anyway, but it was still a hard thing for us to deal with. Our kids handled it well, we played tough. We played good defense, and everyone played their hearts out. They’re all just super happy to be here and be a part of this whole thing.”
The winner of Friday’s game advances to play in Saturday’s 9:45 a.m. fourth/sixth-place game. Friday’s game is a rematch of a Big Sky District playoff game between the two squads, which Echo won, 54-53, on Feb. 17 at Trout Lake High School.
