Senior Kayden McCavic wanted to make amends for some unfulfilled expectations. Senior Juan Diego Contreras wanted team validation — to match some of his individual accolades. Sophomore Vincent Ziegenhagen simply wanted to run with twin brother, Egan.

Whatever the motivation, The Dalles High boys cross country team reached the pinnacle of distance running Saturday by winning a state championship. The Riverhawks, led by two-time state meet runner-up Contreras and Lemann, who was fourth overall, scored 57 team points to edge Philomath (60 points) for the OSAA’s Class 4A title at Lane Community College in Eugene. It was the second cross country title in school history for The Dalles boys, who also won in 1997 (Class 3A).