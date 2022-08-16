The Dalles High boys soccer team is hoping the late-season success it had last year continues this fall.

A year ago, the Riverhawks concluded the season by advancing to an OSAA Class 5A first-round state playoff game. The Riverhawks ended the regular season on a six-game unbeaten streak. Although the Riverhawks (6-5-4) lost their playoff match-up, 5-0, to eventual state champion La Salle Prep, they still had a tremendous overall performance in the final four weeks of the season with three wins and three ties.