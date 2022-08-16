The Dalles High boys soccer team is hoping the late-season success it had last year continues this fall.
A year ago, the Riverhawks concluded the season by advancing to an OSAA Class 5A first-round state playoff game. The Riverhawks ended the regular season on a six-game unbeaten streak. Although the Riverhawks (6-5-4) lost their playoff match-up, 5-0, to eventual state champion La Salle Prep, they still had a tremendous overall performance in the final four weeks of the season with three wins and three ties.
A number of factors seem to indicate the Riverhawks may have an improved record and exceed their win total from last year, and they could reach the state playoffs for a second straight year. Moving from the larger Class 5A Intermountain Conference to the 4A Tri-Valley Conference should benefit The Dalles, though the Riverhawks, guided by second-year Coach Jesus Granados, lost three seniors to graduation.
“There’s going to be a big hole, and some big shoes to fill too, in replacing three starting defenders (Harry Proctor, Tristan Bass, Alex Wood) from last year’s team,” said Granados. “I’ve seen a couple of kids during the summer that have the potential to help cover the gap left by the departed seniors.”
Among the more than 30 players who returned for the opening day of practice Aug. 15 is the Riverhawks’ leading scorer, sophomore forward Hulises Najera, who is expected to be a top goal scorer and lead the offense once again. Other players who are capable of scoring goals include senior midfielder Daniel Cantolan, junior forward Oswaldo Heredia Vargas, and senior forward Cesar Sanchez. Cantolan, Sanchez and midfielder Grey Roetcisoender are three Riverhawk seniors who will also help provide leadership for the team.
“Hulises will definitely be our leading scorer again and Daniel and Oswaldo will also be capable of scoring goals, too,” said Granados. “I believe that we’re going to have a much-improved team from a year ago. We’ve built a good team chemistry throughout the summer, and I’ve also gained more of a perspective of how each player plays individually and how they play together with each other.”
The Riverhawks played an eight-game summer league soccer schedule in July and August to prepare for the season and they had a 1-1-6 record while competing against teams that included college-age players. The Riverhawks defense will be led by junior goalkeeper Luciano Alvarado and the trio of junior defenders Carter Randall, Nolan Donivan, and Adrian Rodriguez.
“Overall, we had a pretty good summer league with players getting some more experience and having lots of playing time,” said Granados. “I’m really looking forward to the beginning of the season. Luciano has been growing as a player and he’s also developed into a very good team leader, as well, and I’m hoping that he’ll be able to help us get some shutouts this year.”
The Dalles plays the La Grande High Tigers in the opening contest of its 14-game schedule Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at home. The Dalles also played La Grande in its first game a year ago and won 3-2 at home. La Grande, of the Greater Oregon League, lost in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs and finished with a 5-3-3 record last year.
“I believe our team has the potential to go far this year and I’m sure that we’ll give every team some good competition,” said Granados. “I’m super excited about the start of the season and I can’t wait until our first game against La Grande. We played very good against La Grande last year in our first game. There’s going to be some good teams in our league and we’re very familiar with Crook County, because we played them twice last year.
“These guys have good team chemistry; they’ve been working their butts off all summer and we’ll for sure reach the state playoffs.”
The Dalles starts its eight-game TVC schedule Sept. 20 with a road game against the Crook County High Cowboys in Prineville. The Dalles won 3-1 and 4-1 versus Crook County last year when both squads were in the IMC.
