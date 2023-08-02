Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Dalles Little League 8/9/10 Team. Back row, left to right: Coach Ray Bustos, Ryder Bustos, Kolt Miller, Thomas Bartells, Layne Walters, Grady Webber, Will Tenneson, Caleb Tonn, Manager Jeff Isaak, Coach Marissa Isaak. Front row: Favian Avila-Castro, Trent Anderson, Phinex Rodriguez, Kyler Selby, Collin Harmon, Damian Chavez.
The Dalles Little League All-Stars team. Back row, left to right: Manager Eliot Kaseberg, Coach Mitch Jenkins, Austen Alsup, Diego Ambriz, Hunter Kelley, Creed Weedman, Timmy Hardin, Ben Graham, Coach Shane Elliot. Front row: Noah Rincon, David Gardipee, Kellen Elliott, Levi Allsup, Cristian Rubio, Zeke Cervantes.
Two Little League teams from The Dalles combined for an 8-4 record at this summer’s District 5 tournaments in Central Oregon.
The Dalles Little League age 12U team finished second and was 4-2, with its losses coming to Bend North. Oregon District 5 Little League includes teams from Hood River Valley, The Dalles, Jefferson County, Warm Springs Nation, Crook County, Sisters, Redmond, Bend South and this year’s host, Bend North. The Bend North 12U team last weekend went on to qualify for the Little League World Series.
The Dalles’ 12U team was managed by Eliot Kaseberg. The team included Coaches Mitch Jenkins and Shane Elliot and players Austen Alsup, Diego Ambriz, Hunter Kelley, Creed Weedman, Timmy Hardin, Ben Graham, Noah Rincon, David Gardipee, Kellen Elliott, Levi Alsup, Cristian Rubio and Zeke Cervantes.
The Dalles was impressive in its four wins, allowing one run overall. They beat Warm Springs Nation, 10-0; Bend South, 10-0; Redmond, 9-0; and Hood River Valley, 6-1.
The team was led at the plate by Noah Rincon, Zeke Cervantes, and Hunter Kelley. Levi Alsup, Ben Graham, and David Gardipee had great outings on the mound. Eleven of the 12 players on the team were competing in Little League for the final time at district.
The 10U team was Jeff Isaak, with coaches Ray Bustos and Marissa Isaak. Players were Ryder Bustos, Kolt Miller, Thomas Bartells, Layne Walters, Grady Webber, Will Tenneson, Caleb Tonn, Favian Avila-Castro, Trent Anderson, Phinex Rodriguez, Kyler Selby, Collin Harmon and Damian Chavez.
The 10U team also placed second and went 4-2 in the tournament with losses to Bend North and Bend South. The team was led at the plate by Caleb Tonn and Kolt Miller. Trent Anderson, Grady Webber, Kyler Selby, Thomas Bartells and Will Tenneson did the main pitching duty.
The 10U team’s most memorable contest came in a nail-biter vs. Redmond. The Dalles trailed, 19-13, heading into the sixth inning. Leadoff batter Layne Walters was hit by a pitch, and one out later, Will Tenneson and Ryder Bustos walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, Kolt Miller battled back from an 0-2 count to earn another walk — which scored Walters from third base.
The game’s intensity was heightened by the players on The Dalles’ 12U team crowding the fence, cheering on the locals. The two-out rally continued, as Favian Avila-Castro followed with a walk and Tenneson scored to pull The Dalles within 19-15. Grady Webber then hit a triple to center field, and Bustos, Miller and Avila-Castro scored to pull The Dalles within a run.
Webber scored on a passed ball to tie the game, 19-19. Phinex Rodriguez battled at the plate, earning another base on balls. Thomas Bartells fouled off the first two pitches he saw before hitting a double to left field, advancing Rodriguez to third base. Collin Harmon cracked a walk-off double to center field and Rodriguez scored to complete The Dalles’ comeback, 20-19.
