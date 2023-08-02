The Dalles Little League 8/9/10 Team

The Dalles Little League 8/9/10 Team. Back row, left to right: Coach Ray Bustos, Ryder Bustos, Kolt Miller, Thomas Bartells, Layne Walters, Grady Webber, Will Tenneson, Caleb Tonn, Manager Jeff Isaak, Coach Marissa Isaak. Front row: Favian Avila-Castro, Trent Anderson, Phinex Rodriguez, Kyler Selby, Collin Harmon, Damian Chavez.

 Contributed photo

Two Little League teams from The Dalles combined for an 8-4 record at this summer’s District 5 tournaments in Central Oregon.

The Dalles Little League age 12U team finished second and was 4-2, with its losses coming to Bend North. Oregon District 5 Little League includes teams from Hood River Valley, The Dalles, Jefferson County, Warm Springs Nation, Crook County, Sisters, Redmond, Bend South and this year’s host, Bend North. The Bend North 12U team last weekend went on to qualify for the Little League World Series.

The Dalles Little League All-Stars team

The Dalles Little League All-Stars team. Back row, left to right: Manager Eliot Kaseberg, Coach Mitch Jenkins, Austen Alsup, Diego Ambriz, Hunter Kelley, Creed Weedman, Timmy Hardin, Ben Graham, Coach Shane Elliot. Front row: Noah Rincon, David Gardipee, Kellen Elliott, Levi Allsup, Cristian Rubio, Zeke Cervantes.