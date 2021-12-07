Seven returning varsity players and a key transfer will attempt to raise up Columbia High’s boys basketball program into the upper half of the tough Trico League.
The Bruins opened their season on the road Nov. 30 at Goldendale, losing 79-48 to the Timberwolves.
Fifth-year Coach Evan Wiley is hoping his non-league schedule will prepare the Bruins for the Trico League. “I am assuming our league is going to look very similar to how it has in the past. We have an extremely tough league, with King’s Way and LaCenter being perennial top-10 teams,” Wiley said. “They will likely be the favorites, but Seton Catholic seems to reload with athletes every year and they always play tough, physical ball. The same is true with Castle Rock. They have a tough, gritty mentality up there, and they come to play.”
Wiley said a couple of wins early will help his team find its stride.
“I’ve told our guys this year that I expect to compete. We have the pieces this year to be a tough team: Maturity, athleticism, coachability,” Wiley said. “I told the guys our expectation is getting into the playoffs this year, and hopefully making some noise.”
Four seniors return to the varsity along with a fifth, transfer Carson Lanz from Trout Lake. Ben Allen, a 6-foot-3 forward, Dylan Connely, a 6-foot guard, Jace Greenwood, a 5-11 guard, and Chris Nelson, a 5-9 guard, are the seniors with varsity experience. Juniors who were on varsity this past spring season are: Diego Guzman (5-10); Porter Haskell (6-8); and Spencer Karlson (6-2).
Five players played both junior varsity and limited varsity minutes a season ago: Juniors Bryson Sauter, Avery Schalk and John Wendell, and senior Leo Wilson.
Wiley said Lanz could be a difference maker for the program, which has struggled in Trico play of late. “Carson … should have an enormous impact on our team. He is a good ball player, very athletic and explosive, and can shoot the ball. Just a very well-rounded player with a great work ethic and attitude.”
The Bruins were scheduled to play their second and third games at home, Monday against Corbett, and Tuesday against Washougal (results were after the press deadline). The Bruins then are away from home the next three games: Friday for a 6 p.m. contest at Elma; Monday at Corbett; and Tuesday at Hoquiam.
