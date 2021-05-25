The Dalles High Riverhawks boys golf team, guided by Coach Dan Telles, competed in a Class 5A state golf tourney May 19 at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield.
Pine Ridge donated the course to allow 152 players from around the state to play the 18-hole course free of charge. The event was coordinated and hosted by Thurston High boys Coach Nathan Wiedenmann, his assistant coaches, and their boys golf team.
“They (Thurston coaches) did a fantastic job in making everyone’s experience a pleasurable one,” said Telles. “All four of our players did a wonderful job playing in the tournament, seeing and playing the course for the first time and shooting their handicaps. I couldn’t be any prouder of them, they grinded it out and gave it their all to the very end. Our guys played up to their potential, they shot their averages, and they did a very good job.”
Senior Spencer Taylor led the Riverhawk quartet with a score of 95, tying him for 32nd place. Sophomore Joseph Codding shot a 96, tying for 34th, sophomore Kenneth Miller shot a 103 to tie for 59th and junior Chase Sam had a 106, tying for 68th. The Dalles finished with a team score of 399.
“The back nine where everyone started on hole 10 is less difficult than the front nine, but it provided good challenges for the participants. The front nine was more demanding as there were more hazards to avoid and different elevations of tee shots to approach shots. The greens were heavily undulated, making them difficult to read. Elements that the players had to deal with were sporadic change of weather, including breezy wind, some brief showers and occasionally some sunshine.”
West Albany won with a four-player score of 346. Kellen Humphries of Thurston was medalist shooting a 76.
