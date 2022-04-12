The No. 5-ranked Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers baseball team displayed its highly potent offense (12.6 runs per game average) while scoring a total of 34 runs in winning a doubleheader over the Stanfield/Echo High Tigers April 9 at Stanfield High School.
The undefeated Rangers (3-0 Special District 7, 9-0 overall) won 18-5 and 16-3 over the Tigers (0-4 SD7, 2-7).
The Rangers faced area rival Columbia High (0-3 league, 4-5 overall) of Washington’s Class 1A Trico League for the second time this season April 5 at home. Ranger pitchers Carson Smith, Brock LaFaver and Isaac Anthony combined for a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over the Bruins at home in a five-inning contest that was shortened via the 10-run mercy rule. The senior trio combined for a total of 10 strikeouts and two walks.
The Rangers scored two runs in the first inning, got three in the second and four in the third for a 9-0 advantage. Following a scoreless fourth, the Rangers added a run in the fifth for the final margin.
Anthony led the Ranger offense, as he was 2-for-2, with a double, home run and four RBI. LaFaver was 1-for-4, with an RBI, and senior Gabe Petroff batted 3-for-4 with a double. The Rangers had six hits.
The Rangers were seeking to win their 10th straight contest Tuesday at home versus the Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler Huskies (result was after the printed edition deadline).
The Huskies (0-2 SD7, 1-3) lost a doubleheader 11-1 and 10-0 to the No. 6-ranked Heppner/Ione High Mustangs (7-2) last Saturday. The Huskies’ next game is an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday versus Stanfield/Echo at Sherman High in Moro.
The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake High Cougars (0-5 SD7, 0-6 overall) dropped their fifth straight after losing a doubleheader 18-0 and 10-0 to the No. 14-ranked Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (3-0 SD7, 5-0) April 9 at Weston-McEwen High School in Athena. The Cougars play their next contest in an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday on the road vs. Grant/Union/Prairie City Prospectors (2-1 SD7, 5-4).
Commented