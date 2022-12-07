In the race to win the first half of the scrappy Tuesday Nite Mixed bowling league up on the Heights at Orchard Lanes, Hood River’s ten-pin fun spot, we should have included old man winter in the equation. He sure messed things up last week — many leaguers opted wisely on the side of caution and stayed off the roads. We’re hoping things are better this week, but the forecast looks gloomy.
As it turned out, it really didn’t matter in the Mixed as the first-place team going into last week’s final matches, Who Gives A Split, who had a two-point lead over their nearest pursuers, won three out of four points against Team Nishi. By taking three points, they clinched their first half win.
Because of the dicey weather Team Nishi was shorthanded, missing the first game entirely and a bowler short for the next two games. The only chance any of the pursuers had was if the Splitters won only two points or less while they swept all four.
Two of the pursuers, Double A Orchards and Hood River Supply, gave it their best, both winning all four points in their matches. Nancy Asai carried Double A Orchards to their sweep — as she so often does — with an impressive 656 series that was highlighted by a mighty fine 237 game. Folks, that is what you call timely bowling. Hood River Supply’s opponent failed to show, so they forfeited the entire match to Supply.
So, hats off to Who Gives a Split, winners of the first half in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league, with hearty congratulations to the winning teammates, Kristyn Fix, Patrick Olson, Patty Morrissey, and Bill Morrissey.
Current highs in the Mixed are as follows:
High Average, Pat Olson 222 and Ciena Brittle 198.
High game and series, Nancy Asai 268, Chad Mason perfect 300; Ciena Brittle 697 and Pat Olson 755.
Here’s the current status of the other leagues at Orchard Lanes:
In the Monday night Industrial, we’re three weeks into the second round with Cereal Bowlers in first place followed by MTS, who are just one point back. Pat’s Pro Shop won the first round. High averages for men and women are Pat Olson at 220 and Nancy Asai with 205.
Nancy has high game and series for women at 279 and 714. Lynn Spellman leads the men with 279 and 764.
In the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies, there are two weeks to go in the first half with We Tried and Awesome 3 in first, tied with 30 points each.
Bernie Keys leads the ladies with a 193 average and Lynn Spellman is at 204 for the men. Bernie has high game and series with 257 and 624. Lynn Spellman tops the men with a 258 game and 714 series.
The Wednesday evening Fraternal is also three weeks into its second round, with Bloom Auto Body in the lead by seven points. Tres Psicos are in second place. Mt. Hood BBQ won the first round.
High averages for men and women are Pat Olson with 224 and Ciena Brittle at 194. Ciena has high game and series with 267 and 665. Who else but Lynn Spellman leads the men with a perfect 300 game and 769 series.
The Thursday afternoon County league has three weeks to go in its first half with BS’ers leading by two points. Gutter Girls are in second. Melissa Werkheiser and Rod Pratt are high average at 171 and 196, respectively. Melissa has high game and series with 222 and 571. Rod leads the men with 278 and 643.
Industrial (Monday 7 p.m.):
Tuesday Nite Mixed (7 p.m.):
Nancy Asai: 237, 215,204, 656
Senior Colts and Fillies (Wednesday 1:30 p.m.):
Fraternal (Wednesday 7:30 p.m.):
County (Thursday 5 p.m.):
