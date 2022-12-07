Kegler's Corner

In the race to win the first half of the scrappy Tuesday Nite Mixed bowling league up on the Heights at Orchard Lanes, Hood River’s ten-pin fun spot, we should have included old man winter in the equation. He sure messed things up last week — many leaguers opted wisely on the side of caution and stayed off the roads. We’re hoping things are better this week, but the forecast looks gloomy.

As it turned out, it really didn’t matter in the Mixed as the first-place team going into last week’s final matches, Who Gives A Split, who had a two-point lead over their nearest pursuers, won three out of four points against Team Nishi. By taking three points, they clinched their first half win.