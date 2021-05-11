Multnomah University’s Chase Snodgrass from The Dalles and Andrew Wells from Hood River have qualified for national competition in their respective sports.
Snodgrass is a senior golfer at the Portland university. The Lion men’s team won the school’s first Cascade Collegiate Conference team championship April 27 in Caldwell, Idaho. That earned Multnomah a spot in the national championship tournament for the first time. The NAIA finals will be played May 18-21 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Deere Run is the site of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic held in July.
Snodgrass, a recent MU graduate, earned All-Conference honors based on his stroke average of 75.4 over a minimum of three tournaments this past season. Snodgrass was the No. 3 golfer for the Lions at the seven-team conference tourney, shooting a 224 for three rounds which placed him 10th overall. Snodgrass shot 18-hole rounds of 76, 72 and 76 over TimberStone Golf Course. Multnomah edged Oregon Tech 883-884 for the national berth.
Snodgrass was the No. 1 golfer on The Dalles High’s sixth-place state tournament team in 2016. He finished tied for 11th in the tourney at Trysting Tree in Corvallis. In 2017, his senior year, Snodgress led the Riverhawks to second place at state at Quail Valley in Banks. Snodgrass shot 78, 77 for his two 18-hole rounds, finishing third overall and earning all-state honors.
Wells, a sophomore track and field athlete, met the national qualifying standard Thursday in the hammer throw. Wells threw 51.41 meters (168 feet, 8 inches) on his final throw at the Frank Haskins Invite at George Fox in Newberg to qualify for nationals. The 2021 NAIA outdoor championship is May 26-28 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Wells, a two-year state placer in track and field at Horizon Christian School, is ranked among the top throwers in the shot put (12.22 meters, 40 feet, 1.25 inches), discus (38.58 meters, 126-7) and hammer in the Cascade Conference. Wells will compete in the May 14-15 Cascade Conference championships at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. He has met conference qualifying standards in the shot put, discus and hammer.
