Intermountain Conference baseball champion Hood River Valley dominated the 2022 all-league team.
Senior shortstop/pitcher Mason Spellecy was voted by league coaches as the IMC player of the year; junior teammate Jake von Lubken was selected as pitcher of the year; and Eagle skipper Max Reitz was honored as coach of the year.
Spellecy was also a first-team pick at pitcher; he was co-player of the year for the 2021 season. Joining him on this spring’s first team were senior catcher Joe Reitz and senior outfielder Trenton Hughes.
Second-team picks for the Eagles were von Lubken in the outfield, and senior infielder Hunter Hough.
“Since we were all together when we were 12 we knew this was going to happen,” Spellecy said of the Eagles’ baseball success this spring. “This group has always gotten along well together; always played well together.”
Hood River had 12 seniors on this year’s roster.
“I don’t think we’ll ever see it again; 12 seniors graduating off of this baseball team — eight senior starters,” Coach Max Reitz said. “It’s a special group; they went through a lot, right. They came into high school, had a good freshman year, and then lost a year and then had a (COVID) partial year and so I’m just super proud of them and the fact that they stuck with baseball.
“I think it was nice for us coaches to watch that group come together and become even tighter as a group than they were at the start. They set the bar really high; they’ll never be another group like that.”
The Dalles High was represented on the all-league team by second-team junior selections Riley Brock (infield) and Manatu Crichton-Tunai (designated hitter). Riverhawk junior Braden Schwartz was an honorable mention selection in the infield.
