The No. 11-ranked Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers (3-0) baseball team is off to a great start to the 2022 Class 2A/1A season after winning three games by a combined score of 30-1.
The Rangers, guided by Coach CS Little, won their March 16 season opener on the road 14-0 over the Columbia High Bruins in White Salmon. The Rangers followed by winning a home doubleheader 10-0 and 6-1 over the Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian High Cougars (0-3) March 19 in Dufur.
“We struggled a little bit in the second game versus Country Christian and we had to scrape by to get some runs, but we held them to one unearned run,” said Little. “We’ll have Isaac Anthony back when we resume our schedule after spring break. We’re winning games without Isaac, who hasn’t played one game yet and he’s our top pitcher and he’s one of the best pitchers in the state. We’ve been competing pretty well with our number two, three and four pitchers.”
The Rangers displayed an explosive offensive attack versus the Bruins, scoring seven runs in the first inning and seven in the second to build a 14-0 lead. Three scoreless innings followed as the game concluded early via the 10-run mercy rule.
The Ranger trio of Josh Taylor (2-for-3), Brock LaFaver (1-for-3) and Conor Holloway (2-for-3) each had three RBIs to help lead the Rangers offense. Joey Holloway (1-for-3, RBI), Carson Smith (1-for-3 two RBI) and Kaleb Pence (1-for-3, two RBI) also had strong offensive contributions for the Rangers.
Smith pitched the first three innings and had five strikeouts. LaFaver relieved Smith and struck out four batters over the final two innings. The Rangers outhit the Bruins 9-3.
LaFaver pitched a no-hitter to help propel the Rangers to a 10-0 win over Country, March 13. Dufur scored three in the first and five in the second to build an early 8-0 advantage. The Rangers then scored two in the third for a 10-0 margin. The contest concluded after five innings. LaFaver nearly pitched a perfect game, but he issued a walk with two outs in the fifth inning.
It was a little closer match-up in the second game, as Dufur led 2-0 in the second. Following two scoreless innings, both squads added a run in the fifth as the Rangers were on top 3-1 after five. Dufur then scored three in the sixth for a 6-1 advantage.
The Rangers’ next contest is March 29 on the road in a Special District 7 League match-up against the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake High Cougars at 4:30 p.m. at Lyle High School. The Cougars open their season March 26 at home versus the Sunnyside Christian High Knights.
Sherman drops opener
The Sherman/Arlington/Condon High Huskies opened their season with a 13-2 loss at home March 18 to the No. 3-ranked Culver High Bulldogs (2-0) at Sherman High School in Moro. The Huskies were scheduled to play a doubleheader Monday versus the Weston-McEwen High TigerScots, followed by a contest against the Class 3A Riverside High Pirates at Riverside High in Boardman (results were after the printed edition deadline).
The Huskies’ next game is March 29 versus the Pendleton High Buckaroos JV squad at 4:30 p.m. at Pendleton High School.
