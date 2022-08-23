Dufur_Sherman FB.image.jpeg

Dufur’s Jacob Jones (No. 99) pressures the Sherman quarterback during a game last season. The Dufur Rangers kickoff their season on Sept. 1 at home against St. Paul.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

The Dufur High Rangers have reached the OSAA Class 1A 8-man football state playoffs 12 consecutive years and have 11 players returning from their 2021 team to lead another postseason run.

Dufur reached the state quarterfinals last year, winning the Special District 2 West Division title with a 5-1 record and were 6-5 overall. Dufur won a Nov. 6 first-round playoff game at home, 58-40, over the Gold Beach High Panthers. The playoff run concluded a week later with an 88-6 loss to the undefeated state champion Adrian High Antelopes, who capped a perfect season at 13-0.