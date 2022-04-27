Road-weary Columbia High shook off a 2-0 loss April 14 against Seton Catholic to grind out wins in a pair of boys soccer matches this past week.
The Bruins (6-3-1 overall, 5-2 district) topped host Winlock, 3-2, on April 19 and beat visiting La Center 3-2 a day later. The grinding came in part because of the nine-hour round trip to Winlock and then a next-day match against La Center. It also came because of the quality of competition the Bruins had to face in the physical matches.
Ulices Huerta led the team from midfield with a two-goal, one-assist performance against Winlock. Huerta had plenty of help.
“Angel Michel had the best game I’ve ever seen him play as a defensive midfielder,” Coach Daniel Mangum said. “His defensive work and distribution were incredible.
“My center-back and captain, Osvaldo Guerrero, had a great goal with his head from a corner kick to help us close out that game.”
The Bruins turned around and hosted La Center the next day. Early in the match, Mangum said he knew he was going to have to make some adjustments.
“After a nine-hour trip to Winlock on Tuesday night, we had to turn around and host La Center on Wednesday. I could tell after the first ten minutes that a good portion of our starters were exhausted already so we made a number of changes during the first half to help even out the workload,” he said.
Lebron Munoz, Armando Celaya, and Luke Miller scored the goals for the Bruins.
“Luke had a fantastic second half and was working incredibly hard for the team,” Mangum said. “He was rewarded with a great header goal off a free kick late in the second half to help us secure the win.”
Columbia is scheduled to play an April 28 match at home against King’s Way. The Knights beat Columbia in the first match between the two teams, 4-0, on March 31. The Bruins play at La Center on May 3 and end the district season against Seton Catholic.
“It will be a tough series of games to end the season, but the guys are hopeful with a week of rest and some lineup changes that we might be able to surprise some teams in the coming weeks,” Mangum said.
