How much will I get paid to be a high school official?

The Oregon School Activities Association approved increases in game fees for high school officials this past academic year.

The increase is for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years. In a summary, the OSAA emphasized that the “increases, along with a continued emphasis on sportsmanship by the OSAA and its member schools, are necessary to recruit people to officiating and reverse the downward trend of the number of officials.”

A high school football referee calling a game in Class 6A, 5A or 4A, will be paid $90 this season vs. $73.50 a year ago. Football referees officiating Class 3A, 2A or 1A games will be paid $87.75 (vs. $69.75 a season ago). In 2024-25, the game pay increases to $100 a game — for all enrollment levels.

Varsity game fees for 2022-23 were (6A-5A-4A/3A-2A-1A): football $73.50/$69.75; soccer $65.50/$62.25; volleyball $67.50/$64.25; basketball $73.50/$69.75; wrestling $71.25/$67.75; baseball $71.25/$67.25; softball $65.50/$62.25.

Varsity game fees for 2023-24 are (6A-5A-4A/3A-2A-1A): football $90/$87.75; soccer $80/$78; volleyball $76/$74; basketball $80/$78; wrestling $76/$74; baseball $76/$74; softball $76/$74. Varsity game fees for 2024-25 are (for all enrollment levels): football $100; soccer $88.75; volleyball $84.25; basketball $88.75; wrestling $84.25; baseball $84.25; softball $84.25.

Junior varsity and middle school fees are less than varsity.