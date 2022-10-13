The Columbia High Bruin volleyball team is still seeking its first Trico League win, after dropping two more contests this past week.
The Bruins (4-5 overall, 0-5 league) lost a five-set heartbreaker to visiting Stevenson on Oct. 4 and then fell in straight sets on Oct. 6 to visiting Seton Catholic. Columbia was scheduled to finish the first half of league play on Tuesday at Seton Catholic (result came after the printed edition deadline). The second half of the Trico slate begins Oct. 13 for Columbia against visiting Castle Rock at 7 p.m.
Columbia and Stevenson played an exciting Gorge rivalry match, splitting the first four sets. Stevenson led the opener throughout, though the host Bruins made things interesting with a late run. An ace by Juliet Perez and an error by the visitors enabled Columbia to pull within 23-21. Stevenson settled down after a timeout and scored the next two points for the win, 25-21.
The visitors twice led by as many as six points in the second set, the last time at 16-10. A stuff block by Jessica Polkinghorn followed by her tap down of a misplaced Stevenson set attempt pulled the Bruins within 17-15. A service error on set point gave the serve back to Columbia, trailing 24-22. The set was tied four times, including 27-all before a Stevenson service error was followed by a Bruin kill and the match was tied.
Columbia led much of the third set, before Stevenson’s Allison Kerch delivered a kill shot which gave the Bulldogs a 16-15 advantage. Columbia, behind the play of Sonja Rubio, didn’t fold. The Stevenson lead was three points when Rubio had back-to-back kills, pulling the Bruins within 20-19. A Piper Rudd block and subsequent tip point gave Stevenson a 23-20 advantage and the Bulldogs went on to win, 25-21.
Stevenson carried that momentum into the fourth set, leading 19-15 before Columbia made a scoring run. A kill by Perez and a deep serve by Polkinghorn put the Bruins in front, 22-20. A Sara Miller kill and an ace by Macee Barnes ended the set, 25-21, sending the match into the 15-point tiebreaker.
Stevenson trailed just once in the deciding set, at 2-1. Madison Kerch’s kill gave the Bulldogs the 15-7 set advantage and match win.
Commented