CHS VB.JPG

Columbia Bruin junior Claire Hayes, center, goes airborne to set the ball over the net during a match against La Center on Sept. 29.                                  

 Chelsea Marr photo/file

The Columbia High Bruin volleyball team is still seeking its first Trico League win, after dropping two more contests this past week.

The Bruins (4-5 overall, 0-5 league) lost a five-set heartbreaker to visiting Stevenson on Oct. 4 and then fell in straight sets on Oct. 6 to visiting Seton Catholic. Columbia was scheduled to finish the first half of league play on Tuesday at Seton Catholic (result came after the printed edition deadline). The second half of the Trico slate begins Oct. 13 for Columbia against visiting Castle Rock at 7 p.m.