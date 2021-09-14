THE DALLES — Wasco County has received a $10,000 grant to help cover the cost of land use planning required for the administration of land use in county lands covered by the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area (CGNSA).
Kelly Howley Glover, interim planning director for Wasco County, said the grant would cover about half the cost of running the Scenic Area program.
The commissioners noted the grant would be helpful, and they appreciated the support the CGNSA had provided in the pursuit of the funding.
Planners in Wasco and Hood River counties are currently integrating Scenic Area regulations into county comprehensive plans, and have managed land use applications under the scenic area guidelines since its creation.
