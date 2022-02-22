The Navy has rescheduled the commission the USS Oregon for Saturday, May 28, and the USS Oregon Commissioning Committee is still raising funds to cover the cost. The committee is also looking for fruit donations for the event to give the ceremony a taste of Oregon.
Committee member Larry Broschart said the committee is raising funds because the Navy doesn’t cover the costs for commissioning ceremonies.
“The USS Oregon (SSN 793) is the 20th Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine,” Broschart said. “The Virginia-class submarine is the U.S. Navy’s newest undersea warfare platform and incorporates the latest in stealth, intelligence gathering and weapons systems technology. This is fast attack submarine capable of deploying Seals and hunting down enemy subs. It doesn’t have a propeller but driven by jet propulsion.”
Each Virginia-class submarine is 7,800-tons and 377 feet in length, has a beam of 34 feet, and can operate at more than 25 knots submerged, he said. “It is designed with a reactor plant that will not require refueling during the planned life of the ship, reducing lifecycle costs while increasing underway time.”
To donate, contact Broschart at 541-490-6300 or visit the USS Oregon commissioning website at ussoregonssn793.org.
