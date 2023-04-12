CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2023 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 12,307 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.
Students on the honor roll included:
Arlington: Atticus Inman, Senior, Biology; Claudia D. Oana, Freshman, Public Health; Brett E. Troutman, Senior, Rangeland Sciences.
Cascade Locks: Aleyah J. Klapprich, Junior, English.
Condon: Angela M. Tyler, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science.
Dufur: Katie R. Beal, Junior, Business Administration.
Hood River: Taylor A. Beam, Junior, Business Administration; Isaac R. Beaman, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Ciena M. Brittle, Junior, Business Administration; Gene Bronson, Sophomore, Energy Systems Engineering; Lexi Burck, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Antonio Bustos, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Maria G. Bustos Ramos, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Myles Cameron, Senior, Arts, Media, and Technology; Maxwell Deborde, Sophomore, Marketing; Maritza Fernandez Ortega, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Elizabeth N. Frost, Sophomore, Design & Innovation Management; Lydia M. Gerald, Sophomore, General Engineering; Kathleen A. Hanline, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Sophia J. Kaden, Sophomore, General Engineering; Dilma Lachino-Galindo, Junior, Psychology; Elizabeth K. Lamer, Freshman, Outdoor Products; Clayton C. Lee, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Syrus R. Logan, Senior, Kinesiology; Adriana Magana, Sophomore, Marketing; Brisa S. Magana, Junior, University Exploratory Studies; Diane Magana, Senior, Teaching; Michael B. Mcallister, Senior, Bioengineering; Raine W. Melby, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Alexis Montoya, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Alejandro Morales, Senior, Computer Science; Ezra N. Mudry, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Jessa C. Nickelsen, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Micah R. Poole, Sophomore, Business Administration; Emiliano E. Ramirez, Sophomore, General Engineering; Maeli J. Ready, Sophomore, Biology; Brittany Reynolds, Junior, Psychology; Fernando I. Rodriguez-Estrada, Junior, Computer Science; Onika H. Rutherford, Senior, Psychology; Regina Sanchez, Junior, Computer Science; Silva I. Sankari, Junior, Business Administration; Jack E. Schofield, Senior, Computer Science; Elian Sedano, Junior, Psychology; Izabella C. Soth, Freshman, Pre-Graphic Design; Bryce C. Stanton, Freshman, Computer Science; Allison R. Thompson, Senior, Computer Science; Justin H. Wilson, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Fiona W. Wylde, Junior, Geography & Geospatial Science; Cole C. Yinger, Senior, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Ryan Zeller, Senior, Business Administration; Jihan A. Ziada, Junior, Marketing.
Moro: Emma Robbins, Freshman, Kinesiology.
Mosier: Evelyn Ramirez, Junior, Psychology; Jake R. Roetcisoender, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo.
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Sandra Castillo, Junior, General Engineering; RaeAan A. Rhodes, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Grace P. Schreiber, Senior, Animal Sciences; Samantha T. Skinner, Post Baccalaureate, Fish, Wildlife & Conserv Scien.; Kendra M. Yasui, Senior, BioHealth Sciences.
The Dalles: Ariadne K. Andrade Lopez, Senior, Psychology; Lily I. Buckland, Junior, Anthropology; Yoko Clack, Sophomore, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Abby G. Cole, Sophomore, Zoology; Riley DeMoss, Junior, Computer Science; Henry S. Goodwin, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Noah M. Holloran, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Keon C. Kiser, Junior, Environmental Engineering; Cole H. Kortge, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Jesse M. Larson, Sophomore, General Engineering; Yajaira J. Madrigal, Senior, Biology; Brittany P. Miller, Junior, Computer Science; Eliana M. Ortega, Junior, Digital Communication Arts; Zimmer Osborne, Sophomore, General Engineering; Sanjay N. Ramanathan, Senior, Computer Science; Theresa E. Schugt, Senior, Teaching; Lola Silva, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Jonathan C. Snodgrass, Senior, Civil Engineering; James S. Stanley, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Molly M. Taylor, Senior, Nutrition; Sara B. Treichel, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Madison Whitaker, Junior, Natural Resources; Emma C. Wolf, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Thomas Wunz, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Trevor Younce, Junior, Rangeland Sciences.
Tygh Valley: Conor M. Holloway, Freshman, General Engineering.
Wamic: Madalyn R. Gragg, Senior, Mechanical Engineering.
Wasco: Emma C. Stutzman, Senior, Kinesiology.
