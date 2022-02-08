Montana State announces honor roll
BOZEMAN — Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2021. There are two MSU honor roll lists, the president’s list and the dean’s list. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of Jan. 14 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
The 1,542 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the president’s list. An asterisk follows their names below. The dean’s list includes the 3,721 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Condon: Margaret Campbell*
Hood River: Erika Anderson, Abigail Bergemann*, Claire Davies, Annika Howell, Nicolette Paulus, and Erin Sutherland
EWU names fall quarter dean’s list
CHENEY, WASH. — Three Gorge students have been named to the fall 2021 Eastern Washington University dean’s list: Fatima Marquez-Garcia of Hood River and Felix Heredia and Vanessa Sanchez, both of White Salmon. An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours (QHRS) and receives a GPA of 3.5 or better is placed on the Dean’s List.
Gorge natives earn distinction at Whitman
WALLA WALLA — White Salmon native Eva Coulon, a graduate of Columbia High School, The Dalles native Sofia Blair, a graduate of Dalles High School, and Hood River natives Lucy Hennessy and Rebecca Johnston, both graduates of Hood River Valley High School, have earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Eastern Oregon University dean’s list
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 565 students to the Dean’s List for the 2021 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Dufur: Kolbe Bales
Hood River: Yahaira Chavarria-Mondragon, John Durkan, Bim Lloyd and Kevin Sader
Maupin: Jade McCoy
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Rachael Mooney
The Dalles: Ashley Brewster
EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence. Learn more at eou.edu/about.
Linfield University recognizes honor roll students
MCMINNVILLE — Linfield University congratulates students who earned dean’s list honors during the fall 2021 semester. The dean’s list identifies students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester:
Courtney Castaneda, Paris Green, Hector Hernandez-Sataray and Andrea Quintana Morales of Hood River, Caitlyn Connely of White Salmon; and Grace McLoughlin and Arlette Santillan-Valdez of The Dalles.
Learn more at www.linfield.edu.
Commented