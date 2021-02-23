Road-rage led to a truck and pickup hooking together on Interstate 84 Feb. 16. Both drivers were uninjured in the 12:10 p.m. incident.
It happened at about at milepost 74.5 eastbound, west of The Dalles. Oregon State Patrol took a report that a white Nissan pickup driven by Thomas J. Dahl, 67, of Hood River, had crashed with a semi-truck driven by Shane E Heitzman, 41, of Herriman, Utah.
According to Trooper Vadim Bogdanov, Dahl passed the semitruck and was brake-checking him and Heitzman attempted to pass the pickup on the right. The semi-truck passed and attempted to get into the A-lane where the pickup was driving.
The pickup truck sped up to prevent the semi-truck from merging. The semi-truck crashed into the pickup’s side and dragged it in front.
A witness driving behind them observed the crash and helped with the investigation. Both operators received a traffic citation for careless driving. The pickup was towed by River’s Edge Towing.
