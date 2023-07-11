PARKDALE — Residents of the Upper Hood River Valley are invited to join neighbors and local experts in the wildfire resilience community from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 25 at Solera Brewery for an evening of learning about how to increase preparedness for wildfire season.
Details and free registration can be found at beav.es/TUE.
Throughout the evening, attendees will be able to:
• Hear about grants and other resources to help prepare your home and property for wildfire season
• Learn how to do an assessment of your own house and yard to improve your home protection against wildfire
• Sign up for the emergency alert system for Hood River County.
• Chat with Mount Hood National Forest representatives about future fuels management projects on public lands
• Discover ways to protect yourself and your family during wildfire smoke events
• Have a cold beverage with your neighbors
Wildfire Preparedness Night is organized and supported by the Hood River Forest Collaborative, OSU Extension, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Oregon Department of Forestry, Hood River County Soil and Water Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Services, Hood River County Emergency Management, and the Mount Hood National Forest.
