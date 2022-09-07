Bingen-White Salmon Police, Aug. 22-28
Notable incidents:
One theft report.
Five crashes, no injuries reported.
A rock was found in the roadway, and public works contacted.
One citizen was assisted with a locked vehicle.
One case of property damage.
One stolen vehicle report.
A male was cited for malicious mischief III in a domestic incident.
Hood River Police, Aug. 21-27
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Aggravated harassment (two), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), drug law violation (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (two), warrant (three).
Notable incidents:
Eight theft reports. Shoplifting at Walmart (two incidents), shoplifting at Gorge Greenery, items stolen from vehicles (four incidents), and two bicycles stolen from the Best Western parking lot.
Four DUII arrests. In one incident, a Gresham resident was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Three hit and run reports. Locations include Hood River Toll Bridge, Safeway parking lot, and downtown area.
Three warrant arrests. In one incident, a Hood River transient was lodged at NORCOR for two failure to appear warrants through Hood River County Circuit Court.
Two reports of criminal mischief. In one incident, an individual reported their vehicle was keyed in at the Walmart parking lot. In another incident, a car tire was punctured while parked downtown.
Officers responded to 15 alarm calls; all were false alarms.
Officers responded to the area of Fourth and Oak regarding a male transient blocking traffic. The male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of disorderly conduct, aggravated harassment, and criminal mischief.
Officers responded to the event site for a subject removed from the water and CPR in progress.
The Dalles Police, Aug. 26-Sept. 1
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), parole (one), harassment (five), interfere with making a police report (one), trespass (one), robbery (one), theft (one), warrant (six).
Notable incidents:
Two hit and runs.
Four crashes. In one incident, two vehicles collided on the overpass at The Dalles marina when one failed to stop at a stop sign.
Ten thefts reported. Incidents included Adderall, beer, business bank card, furniture, payroll check, theft from vehicle (three incidents), shoplifting, and a wallet.
In the theft from vehicle incidents, one car was broken into on 14th Street on Aug. 27, and items stolen from it including sunglasses and wallet containing credit/debit cards. Another wallet containing credit/debit cards was taken from an unlocked car on the same street. Both incidents recorded attempts to use the cards at Fred Meyer at similar times. In another incident, items including insurance, registration and stereo were taken from a pickup on east Second.
Two burglaries. Someone entered a garage and stole power tools, hand tools, spray paint and wood finishes.
Two stolen vehicles. A couple were packing for a hunting trip on Eleventh Street, when they heard their car door shut and it raced away. It contained no weapons but a full tank of gas. In another incident, a motorcycle was stolen from the 10th Street.
Another stolen vehicle was recovered on 10th Street.
Two vandalism incidents. In one, an individual reported spray painted graffiti on Sixth Street. In another, a street sign was knocked down.
Two criminal mischief reports. One involved two slashed tires. In another incident, four people in black ski-type masks broke windows, mirror, and headlight on a car, then fled.
A nude male was reported locked passed out in a bathroom at Walgreens. He appeared not be breathing and was turning gray. Narcan was administered and the patient came to and was hospitalized.
A lot of broken beer bottles were reported in a turning lane on Second Street, near the Chamber of Commerce. Public Works was notified and sent a sweeper.
Ten animal calls. Two cats were struck by cars, and one will be euthanized due to its injuries. In another incident, two stray puppies were found the railroad tracks on River Road and turned in at Home At Last.
One Aug. 28, The Dalles received notice of a shooting in Clatsop County, as the shooter may seek shelter in The Dalles with a step-brother or father.
Wasco County Sheriff, Aug. 26-Sept. 1
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Felon in possession of a weapon (one), misdemeanor driving while suspended (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents:
One fire. Three calls reported an electrical pole possibly on fire, with a structure nearby, visible flames and a lot of black smoke on Threemile road, Aug. 29. Fire departments responded and Wasco Electric was advised of damage to the electrical pole.
A male pointed an AR-15 at his wife and daughter after a verbal argument during which the male had taken keys, purse and money away from his wife in order to prevent her leaving. He then left in a vehicle, potentially with the AR-15 and a 357. Police determined the male was a felon in possession of a weapon and he was arrested the next day without incident for felon in possession of a weapon and misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Five animal calls. One reported an aged, pitiful-looking horse. Another reported an unknown vehicle spot-lighting through an area at a high rate of speed. Other callers reported two goats and a cow in or next to roads.
A male was reported throwing trash around and punching cars at 12:41 a.m. Police responded and pursued. The male was later relocated on I-84 at 2:19 a.m. and pursued into Mosier. The male was last seen heading westbound on Highway 30.
Oregon State Police, Aug. 26-31
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (four), restraining order violation (one), arrested in association with vehicle theft - no charge listed (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents:
One motorcycle crash. The vehicle went off the pavement near milepost 37 on SR 218 and down a steep embankment before hitting a fence. The driver was flown to the hospital by helicopter.
Three crashes, one injury. In one incident, a black Subaru Outback was westbound on I-84, near milepost 76, when a cow elk crossed the lane of travel. The Subaru struck the elk and sustained substantial front-end damage, causing both airbags to deploy; the occupants were not injured. The elk came to rest on the right shoulder of the highway, deceased. In another incident, a driver fell asleep on I-84, left the roadway, over-corrected only to leave the roadway again, and struck a rock cliff face and rolled onto the passenger’s side. The driver was injured but managed to extricate themselves from the vehicle.
One theft. Items included a wallet containing ID, cash and important cards.
A vehicle stolen out of Seattle was located Madras and retrieved, the occupant arrested.
Four DUII arrests. One subject provided a breath test of 0.16%, double the legal limit. Another was pulled over for driving 101 mph on I-84, and provided a BAC of 0.23%.
A hunter self-reported harvesting a doe. The hunter had a valid archery buck tag and stated he had shot the buck, and the arrow passed through and hit a doe directly behind the buck. The hunter field dressed the doe and hung it in a meet cooler until a trooper could arrive. The doe was seized, and will be processed, then donated.
An Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation Park Ranger found a Ruger revolver model 31 at Viento State Park beach. The gun was not loaded and there were no records of it on file. It was submitted into evidence.
