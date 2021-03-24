Bingen-White Salmon Police
March 8-14
Animal calls:
March 13 — White Salmon — Animal owner advised of required permitting.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 11 — White Salmon — Domestic dispute reported. March 14 — White Salmon — Threatening reported. Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 13 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was contacted.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 9 — White Salmon — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
March 13 — White Salmon — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
March 14 — White Salmon — Officers assisted a subject who was locked out of a vehicle.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 9 — Bingen — Male arrested on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 14 — White Salmon — Theft of items from a storage unit reported.
Other:
March 11 — Bingen — Weapons offense reported.
Hood River Police
March 7-13
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 10 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II and two detainers out of Wasco County.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 11 — I-84 at exit 64 — Washington male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The vehicle was towed.
March 12 — Cascade Avenue — Seaside resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. During further investigation, two different controlled substances, of which the subject was suspected of being under the influence, were seized.
March 12 — I-84 at milepost 65 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 13 — 12th Street — Officers responded to the emergency room on the report of a male patent who was reporting being assaulted by four males. Upon investigation, the victim gave a fictitious story about the assault to hide the fact he had crashed a moped in Washington State. He was cited for initiating a false report. Washington State Patrol arrived at the hospital to investigate the crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 10 — I-84 at exit 64 — Hood River resident arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Hood River County Circuit Court.
March 11 — Cascade Avenue — Portland resident arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Clackamas County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 7 — Cascade Avenue, 900 block — Officer contacted a resident regarding the theft of parts from their motor vehicle.
March 8 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two residents of The Dalles were arrested, cited and released on the charges of theft II, theft II and theft II conspiracy.
March 10 — Montello Avenue, 400 block — Theft of a bike, valued at $3,600, reported.
March 11 — Third Street, 1000 block — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported. The vehicle was damaged during the prowl.
Hood River County Sheriff
March 4-13
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 13 — Willow Flat Road — Contempt of court reported (domestic problem).
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 8 — Hood River — Odell male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash on Highway 35 at Meadowbrook. BAC registered .20 percent. He was cited and released at the sheriff’s office.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 11 — Tucker Road and Bonneville Drive — Deputy investigated a non-injury motor vehicle accident.
March 13 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested for felony driving while suspended, tampering with physical evidence and post-prison supervision.
March 13 — Davis Drive — Deputy investigated a single car motor vehicle crash on the Odell Highway.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 7 — Hood River — Subject arrested on a restraining order violation and probation violation detainer, and lodged at NORCOR.
March 9 — State Street, 300 block — Male cited and released on multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Sex offenses:
March 10 — Hood River County — Sex abuse II reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 4 — Riordan Hill Drive, 4400 block — Mail theft reported.
March 5 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Deputy followed up on a cold burglary II.
March 10 — Portland Drive — Car prowl reported.
March 12 — Stoltz Drive — Mail theft reported.
Other:
March 4 — State Street, 300 block — U.S. currency was located in the evidence room and deposited.
March 7 — Belmont Drive, 3600 block — BB pistol, found on a school playground, collected by deputies.
March 9 — Leasure Drive, Parkdale — Unattended death reported.
March 12 — S.W. Benson Street, Cascade Locks — Deputies contacted a Cascade Locks resident who had been previously reported as missing out of Las Vegas.
The Dalles Police
March 12-18
Agency assists:
March 12 — Richland Court, 700 block — Officer assisted code enforcement with taking photos of the exterior of a home as per a warrant.
March 12 — E. 10th, 1600 block — Officers assisted Washington County by attempting to serve a warrant.
March 13 — I-84 at milepost 100 — City police were advised by Wasco County that Oregon State Police was in possible pursuit of a vehicle. The vehicle crashed at Second and Hostetler. The hospital reported being aware that the subject swallowed methamphetamine. The vehicle was towed. The male suspect later fled from the hospital. By the time officers arrived, the male was back in custody.
March 16 — Gresham — Detectives requested aid in locating a subject from The Dalles who had reported a homicide in Gresham.
March 16 — W. Second, 3500 block — Officers attempted to locate a subject with a class C failure to appear warrant out of Wasco County (criminal trespass II). Wasco County Sheriff’s Department later located the male, who was cited and released on the warrant.
March 17 — W. Richland Court, 700 block — Officer assisted code enforcement in executing a warrant.
March 17 — E. Ninth — Officers assisted with a medical call.
March 18 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject called the hospital and hung up. Officers located the subject, who agreed to go to the hospital for help.
Animal calls:
March 13 — W. 13th, 1700 block — Ongoing issue with a cougar hunting in the area reported. Extra patrol was requested.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 12 — Bargeway Road — Male trespassed from a property after a domestic dispute.
March 12 — E. Columbia View Drive, 3300 block — Two residents had a physical altercation. Both went their separate ways.
March 12 — River Road, 200 block — Disturbance reported.
March 12 — Wasco Street — Domestic dispute reported in Hood River. A female pushed a male; the male grabbed her and forced her into the vehicle. The vehicle was found to be rolled over near The Dalles exit. The three occupants were out of the vehicle, which was towed.
March 12 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
March 13 — W. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
March 13 — E. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
March 13 — W. 13th — Disturbance reported.
March 14 — Washington Street — Domestic dispute reported.
March 14 — E. 14th and Riverview Street — Harassment reported.
March 15 — W. Pomona Street — Disturbance reported.
March 15 — E. Seventh — Harassment reported.
March 15 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
March 16 — W. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
March 16 — E. Seventh — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR for an assault.
March 17 — W. Eighth Place — Domestic dispute reported.
March 17 — E. Eighth — Domestic dispute reported.
March 18 — W. Floral Court — Harassment reported. A vehicle tire was slashed.
March 18 — E. Second — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 12 — E. 19th Street, 1700 block — Drug paraphernalia, possibly methamphetamine-related, and a baggie with a clear crystal substance reported in a patient’s belongings. An officer collected the evidence for destruction.
March 16 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Possible drug deal reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 12 — W. 10th, 3300 block — Criminal mischief reported. A vehicle was vandalized and a shed entered.
March 12 — W. Hostetler Street, 800 block — Criminal mischief reported. Someone egged a vehicle and left a box on the porch with two used condoms inside.
March 12 — E. Second, 300 block — Female trespassed from a property.
March 13 — W. 10th, 1700 block — Criminal mischief reported. Children were reported to be throwing rocks at an apartment. The children were later reported to have been talked to by their mother.
March 14 — E. Ninth, 2200 block — Vandalism reported. Subjects were reported to be throwing rocks over a porch railing.
March 14 — W. Fifth Place, 1100 block — After medical and mental clearance, a male was transported and lodged at NORCOR for disorderly conduct II, assault on a police officer and criminal trespass I.
March 14 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Four transient males reported to be drinking beer outside a business and making a scene. One subject was in the area upon arrival of law enforcement and left at the officer’s request.
March 15 — W. Second and Hostetler — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
March 16 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Criminal mischief reported. Someone had lit a pallet on fire, which employees were able to put out.
March 17 — W. First, 200 block — Two subjects were reported to be on the fuel towers. Officers made contact with the two, who were advised to stay away from the area.
March 18 — W. Seventh — Female cited for disorderly conduct after a physical fight.
March 18 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was reported to be cursing at kids. He was contacted by officers and advised to stop yelling at people in the area.
March 18 — W. Seventh Street, 2700 block — Criminal mischief reported. A female broke a back vehicle window with a baseball bat and left the scene.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 13 — Court Street, 400 block — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .03 for marijuana and methamphetamine.
March 17 — Second and Cherry Heights — Driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 12 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. A vehicle struck a median.
March 12 — E. 11th, 400 block — Motor vehicle crash reported. A vehicle hit a parked vehicle while attempting to make room for an oncoming vehicle.
March 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported. Two dents were located on the driver side of a vehicle.
March 14 — Mt. Hood Street, 1100 block — Hit and run to a parked vehicle reported. There was damage to the driver’s side rear fender.
March 15 — W. Eighth and Garrison — Two car motor vehicle accident reported. One subject was transported to the hospital after complaining of neck pain and their vehicle towed.
March 15 — E. 12th and Madison Street — One car motor vehicle accident reported. No injuries were reported and no citations given.
March 16 — W. sixth, 3500 block — A vehicle backed into another vehicle.
March 16 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Hit and run reported. The vehicle was towed and Public Works assisted with a sweeper for the glass.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 15 — E. 10th, 200 block — Male cited and released for multiple failure to appear warrants out of Multnomah and Washington counties.
March 17 — W. Sixth, 2900 block — Male issued a failure to appear warrant out of The Dalles Municipal Court.
March 17 — W. Pomona Street, 1000 block — Male cited and released for two failure to appear warrants out of Wasco County.
March 17 — W. First, 200 block — A male was cited for three failure to appear warrants.
March 18 — Court Street, 700 block — Male cited and released on two warrants out of Wasco County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 12 — The Dalles — Theft of a phone reported.
March 12 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Male caught shoplifting from a store. He left the items but management requested he be trespassed from the location.
March 12 — W. 10th and Perkins — Stolen bike reported to have been found with someone else riding it. A juvenile reported finding the bike that day and was counseled by officers to report any found bikes to verify if it has been reported stolen. The bike was returned to its owner.
March 13 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Burglary reported.
March 14 — W. Fifth Place, 1100 block — Burglary reported.
March 15 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
March 15 — W. 14th, 2200 block — Theft reported.
March 15 — E. 14th, 1000 block — Theft reported.
March 15 — Klindt Drive, 3600 block — Burglary reported.
March 15 — Liberty Street, 1100 block — Prowler reported.
March 16 — W. First, 1500 block — Theft of catalytic converters reported over the weekend. One was stolen and a second was started but not finished.
March 16 — W. sixth, 3800 block — Burglary reported. A male broke into a home, got on top of the reporting party and tried to take the phone. The male was lodged at NORCOR for burglary I, criminal mischief II, criminal mischief III, harassment, interfering with making a police report interfering with a police officer.
March 17 — Lone Pine Drive, 500 block — Possible stolen vehicle reported.
March 18 — W. 10th Place, 1700 block — Prowler reported.
March 18 — W. 10th, 800 block — Car prowl reported.
March 18 — E. Second, 600 block — Theft of a catalytic converter for the second time reported.
March 18 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Theft of $480 reported.
March 18 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of a $700 laptop reported.
March 18 — Clackamas County — Stolen firearm recovered in Clackamas County.
March 18 — Center Street, 200 block — Vehicle in front of a residence reported as stolen. The vehicle was located on I-84 and a pursuit occurred. Wasco County was also in pursuit.
Other:
March 12-18 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 35 mental health calls and 12 welfare checks.
March 12 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Lost wallet, including credit cards, driver’s license and social security card, reported.
March 13 — W. Ninth, 2000 block — Unattended death reported.
March 13 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Loud music reported. An officer contacted the residents and those inside agreed to turn the music down.
March 16 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Unaccompanied minor reported. The child was reunited with her mother.
March 18 — Oregon Avenue — Three calls were received regarding possible gunshots. It was later determined to be fireworks.
March 18 — E. 13th Place — Two callers reported illegal fireworks from the previous evening.
Wasco County Sheriff
March 12-18
Agency assists:
March 12 — I-84 near exit 82 — Deputies conducted traffic control for Oregon State Police and were relieved by Oregon Department of Transportation. Agency assist.
March 12 — Eagle Point Road and Morrow Road, Tygh Valley — Oregon State Police were out on a possible driving while intoxicated call and requested cover from deputies.
March 13 — W. Highway 30, 5500 block — A residential fire was spread to a bush; Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue requested Highway 30 be shut down due to fire equipment blocking the roadway. Deputies assisted by closing Highway 30 until released from the scene by MCFR command.
March 15 — W. Highway 30, 4500 block — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with a traffic stop.
March 17 — Plumas County, Calif. — Deputy from Plumas County called the sheriff’s office for information on a subject from The Dalles who had threatened a Californian real estate agent. Local deputies were unable to locate any files on the subject. Agency assist
March 18 — Sevenmile Hill — Deputies assisted with a vehicle stop in which the driver fled.
March 18 — Terminal Avenue, 200 block — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with a high-risk traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 17 — W. Irving Street — Harassment reported. A male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
March 18 — W. Seventh — A female was reported to be attempting to physically fight people in a parking lot.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 13 — Emigrant Street, 80000 block, Tygh Valley — Unwanted subject reported.
March 14 — W. 13th, 3600 block — Trespass reported.
March 15 — Marsh Cutoff Road and W. Highway 30 — Vandalism reported.
March 16 — Highway 216, 77000 block — Vandalism reported. Someone shot an arrow in the air and it went through the reporting party’s shop.
March 17 — Simonelli Road and Highway 30 — Trash pile, including paint cans, reported. A male was located and admitted to dumping four florescent lights and then retrieving them. He was counseled regarding offensive littering.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 15 — W. Oak Street, 1000 block — Fraud reported.
March 18 — The Dalles — Possible identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 13 — Highway 26 at Frog Lake — Single car traffic crash into a snowbank reported. The vehicle was towed.
March 16 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Abandoned vehicle reported. The passenger window had been broken, and glass was on the seat.
March 16 — Highway 197 — A vehicle pursuit was initiated, with speeds ranging from 100 to more than 120 mph. Warm Springs was advised. The driver was violation driving while suspended and a case number taken.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 18 — S. Oak road, 200 block, Tygh Valley — Stolen vehicle reported.
Other:
March 12-18 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to one mental health and two welfare calls.
