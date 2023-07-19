Hood River Police, July 2 - 8
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (12), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (two), menacing (one), providing alcohol to a minor (one), theft (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Twelve DUII arrests. In one incident, a resident of Sunnyside, Wash., was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance). A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a substance believed to be associated with the driver’s impairment.
Nine theft reports. Bicycle (three), motorcycle license plate, wallet and a catalytic converter.
Four warrant arrests. In one incident, a local was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for an outstanding felony warrant out of Washington County.
Three motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, a two-motor vehicle crash was reported. One of the vehicles collided with a power pole belonging to Pacific Power.
A resident of Belmont Drive was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of menacing.
Officer cited an Oregon resident for urinating in public.
The Dalles Police, July 5 - 6 and July 10 - 14
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), harassment (one), menacing (one), parole / probation violation (one), strangulation (one), trespass (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One hit and run reported. A stop sign was hit at Pomona and West Tenth, breaking stop sign and street signs off at the base.
One vehicle crash, no injuries reported.
A vehicle struck a stop sign on West Tenth and Mount Hood Street.
Six thefts reported. Keys, e-bike (two incidents), identity theft, various items, new skateboard, fraud.
Twenty-four mental health calls were recorded.
Three counterfeit $50 bills were received, in two different incidents and locations.
Three drug-related items were found and turned in to police.
Wasco County Sheriff, July 7 - 14
Notable incidents
One unattended death. A body was recovered from the Deschutes River on July 13.
Three vehicle crashes. A green Ford Explorer crashed on Emigrant Street. The intoxicated driver received four citations. In another incident, a motorcycle accident with possible injuries was reported.
A reckless burn was located on Walters Road.
Multiple calls were received regarding a brush fire on the Sherman side of the Deschutes River mouth.
Thirteen animal calls recorded. Old thin horse, dogs at large, horses in roadway, missing dogs, escaped cows making themselves at home in the reporting party’s pasture. In one incident, a dog killed a deer on Dufur Valley Road. The owner was warned.
Oregon State Police, July 7 - 13
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: attempt to elude (one), DUII (six), failure to perform duties of a driver (one), parole / probation violation (one), reckless driving (four).
Notable incidents
Four vehicle crashes, two fatal, two with injury. On June 12, a trooper responded to a commercial motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at milepost 87 on I-84 eastbound. The pedestrian was deceased upon the trooper’s arrival. OSP Crash Reconstructionists diagrammed the scene. Next of kin was located and notified. The investigation is on-going. In another incident, a white water-tank pickup slowed down to make a turn at a construction zone on I-84 near milepost 56. A blue pickup truck hit the water tank pickup at an angle. A passenger in the blue pickup was transported with suspected minor injuries, and the blue pickup truck towed. In a third incident, a semi truck was rounding the corner on I-84 near milepost 53, when due to the heavy traffic, it had to break quickly. This caused a Ford Ranger to also break. The Ford was then hit from behind by a trailing commercial motor vehicle. The driver of the Ford was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, and the commercial motor vehicles drove away under their own power.
Troopers arrested an individual following an attempt to elude. A silver Honda Accord eluded a trooper after an attempt to stop the vehicle for a speed violation near Biggs Junction. The trooper did not pursue, and the vehicle continued into Washington. Washington State Patrol pursued the vehicle as it traveled west in Washington, and the vehicle crossed back into Oregon. Wasco County Deputies deployed a spike strip, and the Honda crashed shortly thereafter. The driver was taken into custody and showed multiple signs of impairment. They refused consent for a blood draw and a warrant was granted. Blood was drawn and the driver received medical clearance for lodging, and was lodged at NORCOR.
A Honda Accord tried to stop for a couple raccoons that were crossing the road. The driver of a Honda Civic rear ended the Honda Accord and came to an uncontrolled rest in the southbound lane. One of the raccoons was struck. The occupants of the vehicles self-extricated. Then a red Ford F150 that was southbound on Chenowith Creek Road, struck the now-unoccupied Honda Civic. The driver of the F150 stopped at the scene, but left when they heard sirens. One driver was transported to a hospital, but the other two involved were uninjured. The Honda Civic was towed but the Honda Accord was drivable. A trooper located the F150 on State Road Mosier; a DUII investigation was conducted and the driver arrested for DUII and reckless driving.
