Bingen-White Salmon Police, Dec. 12 - 18
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Officers assisted WSP with a motor vehicle crash involving injuries.
An individual was cited for a traffic offense in White Salmon.
An ongoing theft investigation was recorded in White Salmon.
An ongoing property damage investigation was recorded, also in White Salmon.
An ongoing assault investigation was recorded in Bingen.
Hood River Police, Dec. 11 - 17
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (one), trespass (two), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Four theft reports. Items stolen from a vehicle, shoplifting at Walmart, and identity theft including the fraudulent use of a credit card.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, an adult female was contacted by officers after hitting another vehicle in a parking lot. The female was later arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and provided a breath sample of more than two times the legal limit.
Three warrant arrests. In one incident, an individual was arrested for two fail to appear warrants.
Two hit and run reports, in parking lots at the post office and Walmart.
Two trespass reports. In one incident, a transient woman was arrested on charges of criminal trespass.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury. Locations include Cascade Avenue and Rand, and May and 13th Street.
A package of marijuana was seized before it was mailed out of state and placed into evidence for destruction.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired near a business.
Wasco County Sheriff, Dec. 20 - 23
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes, no injuries reported. In one incident, a vehicle slid into a ditch on Foley Lakes / Chen Creek Road. Four were stuck and others were spinning out. The road department was asked to sand that general area and arrived with gravel. In another incident, a red Ford F150 rolled and came to rest on its top on Browns Creek Road.
Deputies assisted OSP with an individual unconscious in a vehicle at the end of Skyline Road, with evidence of drug use present.
A counterfeit $20 was used at a business on Deschutes Avenue.
One theft reported.
Six animal calls. Dog bite (two incidents), barking dogs.
A downed tree was reported blocking Highway 30, milepost 82 and was removed by ODOT.
A car with its lights on and a flashlight were seen near milepost 85 on Highway 30 and reported as suspicious, but turned out to be people playing hockey on a frozen pond.
Oregon State Police, Dec. 16 - 22
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Delivery of methamphetamine (one), DUII (one), obliteration or change of IDN number on firearm (one), parole violation (one), possession of firearm by felon (one), possession of methamphetamine (one), unlawful possession of firearm (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Eleven motor vehicle crashes, one injury. In one incident on I-84, a white pickup truck lost control on snow/slush and left its lane of travel. The pickup rolled and crashed into a freeway sign. The operator was not injured.
In another incident, a trooper was arriving at a crash on I-84 milepost 96 eastbound, when they observed a semi-truck and trailer nearly rear end their patrol vehicle. The semi-truck swerved to the right lane and was rear ended by a car hauler, which was rear ended by another semi-truck, which in turn was rear ended by a fourth semi-truck. The first three trucks were driveable. The fourth semi-truck was disabled due the damage and was towed from the scene.
Multiple cars lost control on slush and ice during the week.
One fire investigation. A vehicle was called in as pulled over on the side of the roadway with the driver waving his arms over the opened hood. The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames before the fire department arrived. The driver was given a ride to Biggs Junction for a hotel; the car was towed.
On Dec. 16, a vehicle was stopped for traveling 74 mph on Highway 97 in a 55 mph zone. During the stop a revolver was observed poking out from under a backpack on the front passenger seat. The driver denied possession of weapons and admitted to being a convicted felon. The loaded revolver was seized and found to have an obliterated serial number. During a search incident to arrest of the car for weapons several, rounds of ammunition and near 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine were located inside a backpack. Several other small bags of meth were found along with a bag of cocaine.
On Dec. 17, a trooper stopped a white Ford for failing to maintain a single lane near milepost 68 on I-84 eastbound. The trooper discovered the truck was displaying a switched license plate on the rear. The driver stated his truck was stolen at the Walmart in Wood Village and he found it at the Travel America in Troutdale. The driver was the registered owner of the truck. The switched plate was attached to the original plate with a clip. The trooper seized the plate and will follow up with the owner later.
Two duck hunters were checked near the mouth of the Deschutes River between Highway 206 and I-84. They were advised they could not hunt in the state park and warned for hunting in a close area. Five ducks were seized and will be inspected for possible donation.
One warrant arrest. On Dec. 21, a black or dark gray Toyota Camry with Florida plates was reported weaving in and out of the left lane near milepost 129 westbound on I-84. The Toyota Camry was also fluctuating speeds. A Gilliam County Deputy reported it almost hit his patrol vehicle. The Toyota Camry was stopped near milepost 112. The driver said she swerved because she was reaching down for her 11-week-old puppy. She had a valid felony warrant out of Oregon State Parole Board. After the warrant was confirmed, the female driver was arrested for the warrant and issued a citation for failure to drive within lane. At her request, the vehicle, 16-year-old juvenile passenger, and puppy dog were left at the scene for a responsible person to pick up.
