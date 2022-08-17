Bingen-White Salmon Police, Aug. 1-7
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault IV (one), warrant (one).
Notable Incidents:
A citizen was assisted with a locked vehicle on Aug. 2.
Two individuals were cited for driving while license suspended III.
A vehicle was impounded for blocking the roadway in White Salmon on Aug. 6.
Hood River Police, July 31 to Aug. 6
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Carrying a concealed weapon (one), DUII (nine), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (five), fraudulent use of a credit card (one), reckless driving (three), reckless endangering (one), theft (two), trespass (one), unlawful possession of a firearm (one), unlawful possession of a firearm silencer (one), warrant (one).
Notable Incidents:
Nine DUII arrests: In one incident, a resident of Meacham, Ore., was arrested on charges of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, and two counts of reckless endangering.
Four theft reports: Items included a purse, frog statue, rental fraud, and items belonging to a Walmart employee stolen during their shift (iPhone and debit card). These items were returned after officers reviewed security footage and located the suspect a short time later. The suspect was arrested on charges of theft, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and a failure to appear warrant.
Two unattended deaths. One incident involved a possible overdose; the other involved a terminal illness.
Two reports of criminal mischief. A vehicle tire was stabbed and a parked vehicle was damaged.
Two hit and run reports.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Oak and Fifth Street.
The Dalles Police, Aug. 5-12
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), vehicle theft (one), warrant (three).
Notable Incidents:
Three motor vehicle accidents were reported. A head-on collision on Mount Hood/12th streets occurred with no reported injury. In another incident, a vehicle in the Home Depot lot was backed 12 inches over a parking line and into a second vehicle, cracking the second vehicle’s bumper. When contacted, the suspect claimed parking lines were just suggestions.
Two stolen vehicle reports. A stolen vehicle was recovered from the parking lot at Wasco County Library, and one of the occupants arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle and several local warrants. In a separate incident, a vehicle was reported stolen from Washington Street.
Five thefts. Items included ice, theft of services (a dumpster filled with someone else’s trash), and $64.95 worth of items shoplifted from The Dalles Liquor Store.
One incident of vandalism. A mirror was pried off a car during the night.
Thirteen animal calls were recorded. In one incident, a dog was reported to have bitten two children, both times breaking the skin. The dog was lodged at Home At Last.
A small tan Sentry brand fire safe was found lying beside Mill Creek, pried open and empty, on Aug. 10. No Sentry safes have been reported missing since 2018.
A person was found rolling on the ground near W. Sixth Street, apparently under the influence of drugs. Medics responded and administered Narcan. The person was then transferred to MCMC without incident.
Wasco County Sheriff, Aug. 5-12
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (one).
Notable Incidents:
Four thefts were reported. Items included car parts from a shop on Sevenmile Hill Road, a red Toro push mower, and rings.
One burglary was reported, in which a door was kicked in on Timber Lane.
One motor vehicle accident was reported. A vehicle collided with a deer on Cherry Heights Road, Aug. 10. The driver was not injured, and the deer took off from the scene.
Two hit-and-runs were reported. In an incident on Aug. 8, two mailboxes on State Road were hit and knocked over at night.
Three fires were reported. Old Miller/Endersby Road, on Aug. 5, resulted in level 3 evacuation notices for all of Victor Road east to 197. Everything northeast of Victor was put on level I evacuation notice, which eventually became level 2. At one point, the fire neared a house; at another, a resident called in to say they had 12 horses near Paulson Road, and if the fire got close they would like someone to open the gate. The fire later jumped the road at Walter’s Corner, Reservation Road and Wapinita. At 10:30 on Aug. 8, evacuation levels all dropped by one level. Another brush/grass fire was reported on Highway 216 on Aug. 6. Additionally, quarter-acre fire was reported at The Dalles Dam exit Aug. 6.
A truck/travel trailer fire was reported at Celilo Park on Aug. 6. All occupants were out when officers arrived; the fire was contained to the parking lot and did not spread to the wildland. Medics responded to smoke inhalation.
A person driving a green vehicle fired a BB/pellet gun at pedestrians on Aug. 11. The reporting party and their father were both struck.
Eleven animal calls were reported. In one incident on Aug. 8, a big white horse was reported heading eastbound on State Road/Vista Drive. Also on Aug. 8, a family of possibly abandoned cats was reported from Celilo Park, and a small fawn was hit by a car, found deceased, and removed from the road. In another incident, a property owner on Fifteenmile Road was issued a 24-hour warning to rebury an odorously decomposing goat, per a requirement in Oregon that any openly decomposing animal be ½ mile from any primary residence. In another incident, a male goat was reported in a pen with a neighbor’s female goats; officers corraled the goat back into its fence, and the owner’s family was contacted.
A Wamic water emergency use only citizen alert was sent out to the citizens of Wamic on Aug. 9, as the water cistern is extremely low.
A Japanese Hollow resident reported a small plane flying over and spraying liquid around the area; they reported that the plane did not appear to be aiming for agriculture, and at one point sprayed down the center of the road, about 40 feet up. The reporting party later stated the plane returned and appeared to be taking pictures, then spraying a neighbor’s field.
On Aug. 4, officers pulled over a vehicle for failing to use turn signal. The vehicle pulled into a driveway, and when it g ot to the bottom, the passenger leaped out and raced away into a canyon. The driver was given multiple citations for traffic violations.
A BB gun was found near Highway 197 and collected for safekeeping.
Oregon State Police, Aug. 5-12
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (three), misdemeanor driving while suspended (one), offensive littering (one), reckless driving (one), restraining order violation (one).
Notable Incidents:
Four motor vehicle crashes were reported, with one injury. On Aug. 11, a Honda Accord turned left to the onramp from SR 35 to I-84 in front of a log truck; the log truck struck the Honda, which rotated counterclockwise and came to an uncontrolled rest against a light post. The driver complained of pain, but refused medical aid. He stated he had a blinking yellow arrow and thought he had enough time to make the turn; the log truck driver stated that the Honda crossed a solid white line at speed. In another incident on Aug. 12, a silver Toyota on I-84 exit 97 swerved to avoid a coyote, then struck a commercial truck and trailer, then spun in front of the commercial truck, striking the center median twice before coming to rest blocking the left lane of travel. The commercial truck then braked and came to rest blocking the right lane of travel. Both vehicles were towed, and the Toyota’s passengers given a ride. No mention was made of what happened to the coyote.
A red bike was reported multiple times speeding down I-84 on Aug. 6. A RADAR reading of 114 mph was obtained. Troopers attempted to stop the bike, but it was going too fast to notice the lights. A Hood River deputy obtained the registration plate while the bike was in Hood River, but was unable to conduct a traffic stop; investigation is ongoing.
A vehicle pursuit was reported on Aug. 7, when Hood River law enforcement attempted to stop a theft suspect. The suspect eluded the Hood River police, speeding west on I-84. OSP attempted to pull the suspect over, observing them speeding 97 mph, passing three vehicles on a narrow right shoulder, and driving 84 mph in a 30 mph city zone. The vehicle eluded into Cascade Locks, then into Washington. Hood River Sheriff’s office and U.S. Fish and Wildlife continued pursuit in Washington. The pursuit was later terminated. Investigation is ongoing.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident in Gilliam County, a driver rolled their vehicle.
A person from The Dalles was observed throwing a very large chunk of metal, tire tread, a large chunk of wood, and shoes into the eastbound lane of I-84 near the city center exit. Law enforcement assisted ODOT in removing the hazards from the freeway and attempted to talk to the culprit, who walked away screaming obscenities. They were taken into custody without incident and lodged at NORCOR on local charges of offensive littering and disorderly conduct, and a warrant out of Clark County.
