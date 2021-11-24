THE DALLES — BAKING NEWS! The hallways at The Dalles High School smelled a lot sweeter on Thursday, Nov. 18, as the cake class hosted their big competition.
In groups of two, students picked a cake design and brought it to life. Then, various students and faculty appeared as judges, tasting the cakes, picking their favorite designs, and how well they matched the picture they were trying to emulate. There was also a public vote for design conducted on Instagram.
There were 10 cakes on display, each created by a different pair of students. The cakes were as follows:
A lemon blueberry cake with lemon curd filling, lemon icing and white chocolate ganache, by Stephanie Sanchez and Andrea Ornelas.
A yellow downy cake with chocolate buttercream filling, vanilla buttercream frosting and chocolate ganache, by Emma VanNess and Myles Armour.
A funfetti cake with strawberry buttercream filling and vanilla buttercream frosting, by Haylie Solbery and Natalie Wollam.
A downy yellow butter cake with strawberry buttercream filling, vanilla buttercream frosting and chocolate ganache, by Kassandra Huizar and Jasmine Mancera.
A vanilla cake with strawberry cream cheese filling, vanilla buttercream frosting and white chocolate ganache, by Brisa Cruz and Rubi Virgin.
A one-stage chocolate cake with raspberry filling, chocolate and coffee frosting with fondant detail, by Lilly Adams and Zoe Dunn.
A pumpkin cake, cream cheese filling and frosting with graham cracker edge, by Cynthia Elias and Ximenia Garcia.
An earl grey cake with lemon buttercream filling, vanilla buttercream frosting and chocolate detail, by Amy Hernandez and Lola Silva.
A pink velvet cake with strawberry gel filling, cream cheese frosting with fresh strawberries, by Jordan Buettner and Ethan Pope.
A vanilla cake with coffee buttercream filling, cream cheese frosting and caramel drip topping with mini oreos, by Riis LeRoux and Rico Sanducci.
The sixth cake, created by Lilly Adams and Zoe Dunn, was created to look like a stump with moss and mushrooms growing on it. The cake was voted best design by the judges, and also won the Instagram vote.
The seventh cake, created by Cynthia Elias and Ximenia Garcia, was decided by the judges to be the best tasting.
Even though there were technically only two winners, cake class teacher Julie McIntire said she was incredibly proud of all of the students in the class.
“They all picked what they wanted to do and then they did it,” McIntire said. “And the cakes all look so beautiful. This is an amazing group of kids! They’ve really blown me away.”
Commented