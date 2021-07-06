The Original Wasco County Courthouse is back on its normal summer schedule after the COVID-19 closures. Days and hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The historic structure is located at 410 W. Second Place in The Dalles, and has become a popular stop for tourists learning about Northwest history, said a press release.
Admission charge is $3 per adult, $2 for ages 12-18, $2 per person for organized tours, and $1 for children ages 6-12. School groups are excepted but donations are appreciated. Members are not charged admission fees, and special events like the annual History Forum are free to the public.
For further information please leave a message at 541-296-4798 or send an email to OriginalCourthouse@gmail.com.
Commented