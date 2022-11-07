Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program (ORTOP), a statewide nonprofit, has received a grant from the PacifiCorp Foundation. This grant will provide funding for underserved and underrepresented youth in Pacific Power’s service areas, to ensure that finances are not a barrier for student participation on robotics teams and at tournaments.

The Pacific Power Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Pacific Power, their mission is to support the growth and vitality of our communities and they believe in the power of education to create a lifetime of opportunity. They support a variety of educational institutions to help students learn new ways of thinking and foster innovation that will grow for years to come. By helping young people explore science, technology, engineering and math, their partnerships with organizations are sparking lifelong learning.