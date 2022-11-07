Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program (ORTOP), a statewide nonprofit, has received a grant from the PacifiCorp Foundation. This grant will provide funding for underserved and underrepresented youth in Pacific Power’s service areas, to ensure that finances are not a barrier for student participation on robotics teams and at tournaments.
The Pacific Power Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Pacific Power, their mission is to support the growth and vitality of our communities and they believe in the power of education to create a lifetime of opportunity. They support a variety of educational institutions to help students learn new ways of thinking and foster innovation that will grow for years to come. By helping young people explore science, technology, engineering and math, their partnerships with organizations are sparking lifelong learning.
ORTOP’s mission is to welcome, engage, educate, and inspire Oregon’s youth and their diverse communities through robotics programs (www.ortop.org). Through the use of team-based projects and an annual challenge, students learn about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). While working collaboratively to design and build robots, students learn and practice real-world skills such as problem solving, project management, mechanical design, and programming. Students are invited to demonstrate these skills during seasonal tournaments, where they are welcomed into an engaging community, while showcasing their successes and accomplishments.
ORTOP has successfully delivered these programs since 2001 and has a volunteer-based delivery capability of more than 2,000 adult volunteers in 2021-22.
ORTOP is the delivery partner in Oregon for FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology). FIRST was founded to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology (www.firstinspires.org/stories). FIRST builds a robotics community that prepares young people for life in a complex technological world through accessible, innovative programs, that motivate young people to pursue education and career opportunities in STEM. FIRST programs give participating children the opportunity to envision their success in a STEM career while learning real-world skills needed in tomorrow’s workforce.
