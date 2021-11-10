As the season of giving approaches, local non-profit organizations are preparing to see a greater need for donations during their seasonal gift-giving drives.
Washington Gorge Action Programs, with locations throughout Klickitat and Skamania counties, is expecting both a lighter donor base this year and a greater demand for donations from families in need for their annual Tree of Joy program. Officials from the non-profit organization said global and regional economic changes are impacting their ability to serve the eligible families.
WAGAP Executive Director Leslie Naramore said the pandemic has exacerbated the situation from last year.
“We are expecting a greater need this year as we know that a lot of families are still experiencing a loss of income due to COVID-19,” Naramore said. “Especially as we move into cold and flu season, we know that a lot of people are going to be missing work due to illness. We are expecting that we will have more families signing up this year than in years past.”
Naramore said that since employees are working remotely more often, there have been less commuters to the Columbia Gorge region, and thus, less people involved with the community who are willing to give to organizations such as WAGAP.
WAGAP Communications Specialist Tammy Kaufman also cited global distribution delays as a major factor in their program, which is affecting how WAGAP is communicating to potential donors. She said WAGAP has been performing outreach to local chambers of commerce and coordinating a “Shop Local” message to donors.
The Tree of Joy program, in its fifth year of operation, has served more than 200 children each year. Those wanting to donate can contact program coordinator Patty Gallardo at clerk@wagap.org. Gallardo will then provide a list for a child in need: Age and clothing size and a wish list for toys. Donors can provide up to their own individual capacity; there is not set amount for donations.
“This program has really taken off since it was started a few years ago. It means so much to the families who are able to receive gifts and it also means a lot to the people who provide them,” Naramore said. “It’s a really feel-good thing to know that you’re helping a child have a happy holiday celebration. Personally, I look forward to this program every year, there’s always so much joy.”
Bruce Holmson, coordinator of the Hood River County Christmas Project, said their program had seen a 100% increase last year over past years of their giving program.
The program saw 891 participants, Holmson said, “Which kind of concerned us … We looked at our budget, and we were really concerned we were going to run out of money.”Then came a grant from the City of Hood River, which helped their program through the season.
“Everything fell right into place,” Holmson said.
Online registrations for the 2021 Hood River County Christmas Project started last month and continue through Nov. 27. Bilingual registration can be found at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
The program assists with food and children’s gifts for Hood River County families in need during the Christmas holiday.
Eligible families need to meet State of Oregon low-income eligibility (SNAP, WIC, Oregon Health Plan). Family size is based on the adults/children currently living in the home. Receiving food and gift cards from the Christmas Project will not change SNAP or FISH benefits received.
Last year, the program was performed solely through mailed gift cards to grocery stores and toy shops. Since there were a few kinks in the system — some participants hadn’t received their cards in the mail, which prompted the program to reissue some of the cards — Holmson said the program will operated through a drive-thru sort of system so that participants will be able to receive their cards physically.
The Hood River County Christmas Project is holding a mail-in fundraiser currently to help support the program, which sees low-income families and individuals receive gift cards to necessities and toys for the children.
“We definitely make a difference — how much we’ll never know, but there’s some families out there … it’s pretty tough,” Holmson said. “It’s a lot of satisfaction doing that and organizing it and having volunteers step and make everything happen.
“Hopefully next year we’ll be back in the fairgrounds doing our food boxes and toy bags,” he added.
