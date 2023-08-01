The Newell Road Fire

The Newell Road Fire spread rapidly in multiple directions, as seen in the aerial photo.

 Klickitat County Commissioner Jacob Anderson photo

KLICKITAT COUNTY — On Sunday, July 30 at 6 a.m., Northwest Incident Management Team 8 returned operational control of the Newell Road Fire to local jurisdiction agencies including the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, and local fire districts.

The fire is now 100% contained in an area that reached 60,551 acres. The fire is still under investigation, and teams are assessing structural damage within the area.