KLICKITAT COUNTY — On Sunday, July 30 at 6 a.m., Northwest Incident Management Team 8 returned operational control of the Newell Road Fire to local jurisdiction agencies including the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, and local fire districts.
The fire is now 100% contained in an area that reached 60,551 acres. The fire is still under investigation, and teams are assessing structural damage within the area.
Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management said in a news release that “some smoke will likely remain visible for some time.” If you notice active fire in the coming days, the department said to call 911 or the non-emergency line 509-773-4545, and local dispatchers will direct those calls as needed.
As of July 30, there were two areas with evacuation notices within the area: A Level 2 (Get Set) area in the northern most area, and a Level 1 (Get Ready) around the level 2 area. Visit the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management’s webpage of Facebook page for a detailed map on the evacuation areas.
The American Red Cross emergency shelter in Goldendale is on standby; a second shelter, at Grandview Middle School, has been closed in response to evacuation level changes.
Residents are encouraged to sign up from Emergency Alert Notifications using the “Sign Up for Alerts” links on the Klickitat County website (address above).
For general inquiries about the Newell Road Fire call 509-773-0570 during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
