Greg Kock and Sheilah Nelson with the new Mill A, Wash., town sign.

 Photo courtesy Johanna Roe

Greg Kock and Sheilah Nelson with the new Mill A, Wash., town sign. Created through an effort involving a number of talented and generous local individuals, the new sign replaces one originally created by Clyde Taylor over 25 years ago. After a winter storm in 2018, it literally fell apart after welcoming many people to the area, according to Johanna Roe of Mill A. The new sign was designed and created by Sheilah (Nielsen) Nelson, a former resident with strong family ties to the area. The wood she used was donated by Greg Kock of Mill A, on whose property the sign is erected. Matt Meyers, owner of a custom specialty sawmill in Willard, milled the wood. The antique saw blade was donated by Pat Driver, operator of a local logging business. Friends of the Mill A Little Free Library provided a gift card to Nelson to reward her for her time, energy and talent. 

