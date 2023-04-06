On the morning of April 6, 32-year-old Jacob Wilson of The Dalles was arrested on five charges following the murder of one victim and the assault of another in The Dalles.
According to a Facebook post made by the City of The Dalles Police Department, 911 was called on April 5 around 11:44 p.m. One victim, Amber Tracey, was transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center and pronounced deceased. Another female victim was injured during the incident.
Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis said the murder occurred in a residence in The Dalles but officials have not released a specific location.
Wilson has been charged with five different crimes, according to the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office, including murder, which is a Measure 11 crime in Oregon. Under Measure 11, those convicted of one of the crimes on the list will face a mandatory sentence. For murder, this sentence is a minimum of 25 years in prison, which cannot be reduced with early releases such as “good behavior.”
"To the best of our knowledge, Wilson’s investigation and arrest has no relation to the investigation regarding Amanda Harman’s murder," Ellis said in a press release, referring to a homicide that occurred on Cherry Heights near The Dalles last month.
Wilson is also charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class C felony. The charges allege Wilson used a knife against both victims. He is also charged with a count of assault in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for further injuring the surviving victim with a coffee can.
His final charge is for menacing, a Class A Misdemeanor, as he allegedly “unlawfully and intentionally attempt(ed) to place (the surviving victim) in fear of imminent serious physical injury by attacking her with a knife.”
Wilson was arrested and is currently lodged at Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility in The Dalles. He is set to appear 1:15 pm for an arraignment in Wasco County Circuit Court.
