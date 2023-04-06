The Dalles Police

The Dalles Police Department and arrested a suspect on charges including murder and assault early in the morning April 6.

On the morning of April 6, 32-year-old Jacob Wilson of The Dalles was arrested on five charges following the murder of one victim and the assault of another in The Dalles.

According to a Facebook post made by the City of The Dalles Police Department, 911 was called on April 5 around 11:44 p.m. One victim, Amber Tracey, was transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center and pronounced deceased. Another female victim was injured during the incident.