THE DALLES — Officials identified the victim of a suspicious death that was discovered March 18 near Cherry Heights in Wasco County, just outside of The Dalles.
Amanda Harman was identified as the victim, and an autopsy confirmed the cause of death as a homicide, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Officials determined Harman was killed in the late hours of Friday March 17, 2023.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of the Major Crimes Team, began investigating the homicide on Saturday, March 18. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with a camera on Cherry Heights, near Ayres Drive, or with any possible information to contact law enforcement.
Submit a tip online, through text, or phone call. An online tip can be submitted through The Dalles City Police website online tip form at www.thedalles.org/department/police/programs.php. A text tip can be texted to TIP 411 (847-411). A phone tip should be directed to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, 541-506-2580. Please ask for a detective.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes appropriate to do so.
