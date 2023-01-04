Making Room column

The “Home Sweet Home” sampler writer Caprice Lawless stitched to hang in a hallway. It is also the mission statement of her “little enterprise” of renting rooms in her home.

 Photo courtesy Caprice Lawless

Rare is the win/win arrangement, but renting rooms in your house to workers in your vicinity is a big one.

I know. I’ve been making most ends meet for a dozen years by renting rooms in my small ranch house. In that time, a few at a time, 35 people have called my place home. To keep from going broke, I had to think of my house as a business and to see my work in it as job. The outcome? I have kept my house, paid for improvements to it and met some interesting people, all while expanding both my business acumen and my world view. I am more than $1 million ahead from 12 years of rental income, tax advantages, and increased home equity. Furthermore, because of the way I price rent, many of my housemates have been able to get out from under debt or save money for the first time in their own lives. A few have saved enough to make down payments to buy their own homes. More than a few have thanked me, upon leaving, for creating such a peaceful and welcoming sanctuary.