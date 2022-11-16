Margaret Salazar

Margaret Salazar, Region 10 Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, speaks Nov. 4 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium.

 Jacob Bertram photo

At the 2022 MCEDD Symposium, held Nov. 4 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, keynote speaker Margaret Salazar, administrator for Region 10 of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, spoke about how housing and local economic development go hand in hand, and gave updates on what the agency is doing in the northwest.

Salazar, who grew up in Odell, was appointed to the position by President Joe Biden in January to oversee HUD operations in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska. She previously served in Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s cabinet as the executive director of Oregon Housing and Community Services.