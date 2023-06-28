Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Chase Sam leads 4-H underwater robotics team ROV sharks in the 2019 Oregon State MATE Robotics Championship. The team overcame electrical problems to eventually place second at the championship. His guidance of the team helped earn him the nomination to West Point from Rep. Cliff Bentz. Also pictured: Martin Hernandez and Connor Sam.
THE DALLES — Local robotics student Chase Sam received the distinguished honor of being one of only 10 Oregon students accepted to the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point. It took him two cycles of applications, several years of effort and multiple interviews with state senators and congresspeople, but he has realized his long-cherished dream and departs for the academy on June 26.
With an acceptance rate of 11%, West Point is notoriously difficult to get into.
“It’s an honor,” Chase said.
The acceptance into West Point not only requires academic excellence but also a nomination from a U.S. representative or senator. His interview panel with U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz also included four lieutenant colonels and a rear admiral.
“It was fairly intimidating,” Chase said. “They asked me a lot about leadership and why I wanted to join the academy. They really liked the story about the year our robot failed inspection because we didn’t read the manual right.”
The team quickly regrouped and Chase led his team to a second place finish. He said his experience of having to work on a deadline and make sure every requirement is done by that deadline helped his chance for success.
Chase also said his experience with the Wasco County 4-H, The Dalles Middle School underwater robotics (ROV) program and high school football helped prepare him for the academy. In his five years with the robotics program, he helped bring home three top-three trophies as captain of the team “ROV Sharks,” which placed first, second and third in various years of the Oregon State MATE Robotics Championship.
“Chase’s consistent success in robotics competitions served as a testament to his abilities and helped distinguish him,” 4-H Robotics Coach Lu Seapy said. “He took the extra effort to make systems work and was a leader in the program from day one.”
“My son is going to the same school as Dwight Eisenhower, Douglas MacArthur and Ulysses Grant. I am so proud,” his mother, Lori Sam, said.
Chase’s initial application to West Point was rejected in his senior year of high school. After a year at Oregon State University’s ROTC program, he reapplied with renewed grit and determination.
“I didn’t know it took six months to complete the application at first. The second time, I had support and advice from OSU’s ROTC program and school counselor and I started earlier. I improved my fitness and had more extracurricular activities on my application. They really helped me.”
“In the application process, there’s a lot of waiting and you need patience. Not getting in on his first try helped him. It was a good message. If it doesn’t go your way, keep trying,” Lori said.
In addition to leadership and high academic standards, West Point has strict physical fitness standards and rigorous testing. Chase said school athletics like football also factored into his success. As a center, he was responsible for deciding and calling plays.
The Cadet Fitness Assessment and Army Physical Fitness Test are comprehensive tests that evaluate several fitness components including running, climbing, and calisthenics. The specific requirements vary depending on the cadet’s gender and age.
“It took me all six months of my first application just to pass the fitness test,” Chase said. “I was an offensive lineman in high school so I weighed 260 pounds. I’ve lost 75 pounds and am in the best shape of my life.”
Currently Chase trains six days a week for two hours a day with his father, Cameron Sam. His grandfather served as his motivation to join the armed forces.
“My grandpa was drafted in Vietnam. He was always at the center of our family and a role model. He inspired me to join.”
In the end, Chase attained recommendations for West Point from Bentz and Sen. Jeff Merkley and a recommendation for the Merchant Marine Academy from Sen. Ron Wyden.
Chase said that with his family’s army history and West Point’s distinction his choice was clear.
“West Point is the most prestigious. If you do well at West Point, you have a lot of doors open for you,” he said.
“This is such a discerning program. His acceptance is something our community and schools should be very proud of,” Seapy said.
Chase said he did a lot of work and self-improvement over the one-and-a-half years between applications. He encouraged others to persist and keep striving toward their goals, even when they may seem out of reach.
“If you don’t succeed at first, keep trying,” Chase said. “Evaluate how much it means to you. If you want to do it, in most cases, there is always another chance to try again and get back up.”
