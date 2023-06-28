AppointmentPict.jpg

Local student Chase Sam proudly displays his nomination to the U.S. Military Academy West Point. Sam is one of only 10 students from Oregon who were accepted into the prestigious academy.

THE DALLES — Local robotics student Chase Sam received the distinguished honor of being one of only 10 Oregon students accepted to the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point. It took him two cycles of applications, several years of effort and multiple interviews with state senators and congresspeople, but he has realized his long-cherished dream and departs for the academy on June 26.

With an acceptance rate of 11%, West Point is notoriously difficult to get into.

Chase Sam leads 4-H underwater robotics team ROV sharks in the 2019 Oregon State MATE Robotics Championship. The team overcame electrical problems to eventually place second at the championship. His guidance of the team helped earn him the nomination to West Point from Rep. Cliff Bentz. Also pictured: Martin Hernandez and Connor Sam.