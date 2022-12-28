Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Team Catastrophic members Ocean Morton, Lauren Mack, Evie Neild, Gillian Reed, Isabel Ulland and Dylan Stauffacher take on the FIRST challenge, “The Future of Energy,” at the qualifying tournament in Bend. The team has advanced to state.
This year, Hood River New School’s two Lego Robotics teams returned to take on the new FIRST challenge, “The Future of Energy.” Both teams have been working since September to tackle a big problem relevant to the theme as well as building and perfecting a robot capable of autonomously completing a series of missions during the competition.
Team Catastrophic identified that Hydrogen Fuel Cells and Modern Nuclear are important technologies in our future that people may fear. They produced a short, informative, and fun video (youtu.be/WZmoeRapOec) to help and inform the community.
Team Danger Kitty found that there is a solution for energy storage that is essentially a Big Water Battery referred to as Pumped-storage hydroelectricity (g.co/kgs/SiA91B) that is a relevant solution for us here in the Columbia River Gorge. It is a safe, environmentally friendly way to store an enormous amount of renewable energy for use when it’s darker and the wind isn’t blowing.
Both teams had prepared their robots and were ready for qualifying tournaments in Hood River and Bend, but unfortunately — due to team illness — only Catastrophic was able to make the trip to Central Oregon.
Team Catastrophic was thrilled to win the Champions Award and competition, sending them on to state level competition, as well as the Robot Design and Robot Performance awards.
Even with their exceptional performance, coaches stated that their most proud moment was seeing the team respond to hearing another team had arrived without completed missions or their coach, who was out sick. Catastrophic members stepped in to assist the other team in completing their robot and missions, representing FIRST’s core values and the true spirit of the competition.
