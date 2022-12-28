Team Catastrophic

Team Catastrophic members Ocean Morton, Lauren Mack, Evie Neild, Gillian Reed, Isabel Ulland and Dylan Stauffacher take on the FIRST challenge, “The Future of Energy,” at the qualifying tournament in Bend. The team has advanced to state.

 Submitted photo

This year, Hood River New School’s two Lego Robotics teams returned to take on the new FIRST challenge, “The Future of Energy.” Both teams have been working since September to tackle a big problem relevant to the theme as well as building and perfecting a robot capable of autonomously completing a series of missions during the competition.

Team Catastrophic identified that Hydrogen Fuel Cells and Modern Nuclear are important technologies in our future that people may fear. They produced a short, informative, and fun video (youtu.be/WZmoeRapOec) to help and inform the community.

Team Catastrophic

Team Catastrophic members Ocean Morton, Evie Neild, Gillian Reed, Isabel Ulland, Dylan Stauffacher and Lauren Mack received the Champion Award and earned a spot at the state competition.